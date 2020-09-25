Mechanicsburg Area School District, Upper Allen Township approve draft of Joint Recreation Agreement

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An updated version of the Mechanicsburg Area Joint Recreation Agreement has moved closer to final approval, with two of the four participants signing off on a draft proposal after a year of talks between parties.

Mechanicsburg Area School District school board members ratified a draft of the Joint Recreation Agreement Sept. 8, followed by approval by the Upper Allen Township Commissioners on Sept. 16.

“We discussed updates to the old agreement and have incorporated the proposed changes into a new agreement," said Greg Longwell, finance administrator for the Mechanicsburg Area School District. "The new agreement is being reviewed by the governing bodies of each of the member entities. It is my understanding that the Borough of Mechanicsburg and Borough of Shiremanstown will be reviewing the agreement at a future meeting.”

When ratified by all members, the agreement would continue a recreational partnership that began 50 years ago among the Mechanicsburg Area School District, Upper Allen Township and Mechanicsburg and Shiremanstown boroughs.

Mechanicsburg Area Parks and Recreation offers recreational opportunities for the four municipalities that feature a total population of more than 23,000 people.