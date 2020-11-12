Mechanicsburg Area School District continues to monitor COVID-19 cases

Mechanicsburg Area School District advises its community members to maintain “a response of vigilance” as the district continues to actively monitor positive COVID-19 cases reported within the district in the past several days.

On Tuesday, the district’s online health monitoring dashboard reported that the district was actively monitoring three positive cases reported at the middle school and high school since Nov. 4. In the meantime, it also was actively overseeing 25 reported exposures and five reports of symptoms plus risk factors.

The following day, the district posted an additional notification letter dated Monday that was sent to Broad School Elementary School families regarding a positive case involving a staff member in the building. Since Sept. 28, the district has issued a total of 11 notifications of positive cases to families of affected buildings.

As the district continues to issue COVID-19 notification letters for buildings where cases are reported, Superintendent Mark Leidy said this week that no one should become complacent in the wake.

