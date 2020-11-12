Mechanicsburg Area School District continues to monitor COVID-19 cases

Mechanicsburg Area School District advises its community members to maintain “a response of vigilance” as the district continues to actively monitor positive COVID-19 cases reported within the district in the past several days.
On Tuesday, the district’s online health monitoring dashboard reported that the district was actively monitoring three positive cases reported at the middle school and high school since Nov. 4. In the meantime, it also was actively overseeing 25 reported exposures and five reports of symptoms plus risk factors.
The following day, the district posted an additional notification letter dated Monday that was sent to Broad School Elementary School families regarding a positive case involving a staff member in the building. Since Sept. 28, the district has issued a total of 11 notifications of positive cases to families of affected buildings.
As the district continues to issue COVID-19 notification letters for buildings where cases are reported, Superintendent Mark Leidy said this week that no one should become complacent in the wake.
“We need to make sure our communications (regarding COVID-19) are clear and continue to elicit a response of vigilance towards mitigating the spread of the virus. The same letter repeated numerous times may lead to a complacency we cannot afford as we enter the winter months,” Leidy told the school board at a virtual meeting on Tuesday.
All in all, Leidy continued, the district’s stated goal this school year “is to keep our doors open.”
Last month, the school board approved a plan that will increase face-to-face instruction for district kindergarten students from two classroom days per week to four days. Administrators said their decision was based on discussions involving a panel of doctors.
The district’s containment so far this year of the coronavirus makes the kindergarten transition possible, district officials said last month.
The district this year initiated hybrid instruction models at the high school, middle school and elementary levels in an effort to curtail spread of the coronavirus. The models comprise rotating schedules that alternate between A/B student groups (based on the alphabet) at the high school, middle school and elementary-level buildings. Students are assigned to a letter group based on their surname.
Previously, Leidy advised the school board that he wants to have the district’s primary grades, particularly kindergartners, obtain more classroom time before the district’s secondary grades because he believes secondary-level students tend to get more out of remote instruction than the younger grades. Students in grades 1-3 aren’t expected to transition before the holidays, while grades 5-12 would be the final group to transition.
