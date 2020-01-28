Mechanicsburg Area School Board to consider its own membership policy

Mechanicsburg Area School District officials propose to update the district’s membership policy to require specific training for school board members

The proposed changes would be in tandem with recently enacted state legislation, district business administrator Gregory Longwell said on Tuesday night. Previous to this, training on various topics was available to school directors across the state, but it wasn’t mandated by law.

In 2017 and 2019, the Pennsylvania General Assembly passed two acts amending the state school code that require school board directors to complete training programs, direct who can provide the training, and detail how districts and school directors would be held accountable for this.

As proposed in the Mechanicsburg district, all newly appointed and newly elected school directors would be required to complete five hours of specified training during their first year of service: an hour of training related to trauma informed approaches, and four hours of training on personnel, fiscal management, operations, governance, and ethics and open meetings.