Mechanicsburg Area School Board to consider its own membership policy

Mechanicsburg Area School District officials propose to update the district’s membership policy to require specific training for school board members
The proposed changes would be in tandem with recently enacted state legislation, district business administrator Gregory Longwell said on Tuesday night. Previous to this, training on various topics was available to school directors across the state, but it wasn’t mandated by law.
In 2017 and 2019, the Pennsylvania General Assembly passed two acts amending the state school code that require school board directors to complete training programs, direct who can provide the training, and detail how districts and school directors would be held accountable for this.
As proposed in the Mechanicsburg district, all newly appointed and newly elected school directors would be required to complete five hours of specified training during their first year of service: an hour of training related to trauma informed approaches, and four hours of training on personnel, fiscal management, operations, governance, and ethics and open meetings.
Also, all reappointed and re-elected school directors would be required to complete three hours of specified training within one year of their re-election or reappointment. That would involve an hour of training related to trauma informed approaches, plus two hours focusing on relevant changes to federal and state public school law and regulations, fiscal management, and any other information considered necessary by the state Department of Education.
The state Department of Education has named the state School Boards Association as an approved provider of school director training, according to the PSBA’s website. Training sessions have been scheduled in locations across the state, but at a fee to participants. Longwell said the Mechanicsburg district would make provisions for school board members’ training.
School board members are not paid.
Mechanicsburg Area School Board members received the proposal for an initial review on Tuesday and are expected to vote on it within the next few weeks.