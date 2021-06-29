Mandatory water conservation notice issued for Mechanicsburg, West Shore

Pennsylvania American Water late Monday issued a mandatory water conservation notice for about 41,500 customers in the Mechanicsburg area and the West Shore due to operational issues at the Silver Spring Township water treatment plant.

The noticed was issued at 9 p.m. Monday for customers in Silver Spring Township, Hampden Township, Lower Allen Township, Lemoyne, Wormleysburg, East Pennsboro Township, New Cumberland, Shiremanstown and Camp Hill, as well as for Fairview and Newberry townships in York County. The company asks customers to reduce water usage and limit all non-essential water use until further notice, including all outdoor watering.

The company said that as a result of the operational issues at the water treatment plant, water storage tanks in the community are low and could affect water service and fire protection if they are fully depleted. The company said it is working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

When conditions improve, customers will be notified that the mandatory conservation notice is lifted.

For more information, visit PennsylvaniaAmWater.com or call 1-800-565-7292.

