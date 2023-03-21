Lower Allen Township Police are looking for a missing 17-year-old girl from California.

Officers spoke with a Lancaster County Children and Youth employee Monday around 3 p.m. and learned that Jasmine Davis, who went missing from Simi Valley in California Feb. 24, was last seen in the Mechanicsburg area.

Davis is described as biracial with brown hair and brown eyes. She is about 5 feet and 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds.

Police said Davis was reported to the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children.

Anyone with information is asked to contacted the Lower Allen Township Police Department at 717-975-7575 or the Lancaster Office of Children and Youth at 717-299-7925.