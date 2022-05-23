Local Sertoma Club donates hearing aid technology to Simpson Library in Mechanicsburg

The Hearts-n-Hands Sertoma Club on Monday donated technology used to help people with hearing aids to the Simpson Library in Mechanicsburg.

The effort was in recognition of Better Hearing and Speech month in May where Sertoma clubs from across the country raised money to purchase technology to donate to local libraries.

The local club donated a Portable InfoLoop, which is an induction loop assistive listening system that is compatible with all telecoil equipped hearing aids, cochlear implants and induction loop receivers. The technology can be used for meetings, reception areas and vehicles. It allows those who are hard of hearing to better hear someone speaking while eliminating the background din of the area.

A similar donation is planned Thursday at Frederickson Library in Camp Hill.

Sertoma is a national service organization whose goal is to connect people who are called to serve. For over 100 years, Sertoma has listed its mission as to improve the quality of life through education and support for those at risk or impacted by hearing loss.

