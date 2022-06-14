Jubilee Day returns Thursday to Mechanicsburg after 3-year pandemic hiatus

The longest-running one-day street fair on the East Coast will return to downtown Mechanicsburg Thursday after a lengthy hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jubilee Day will run from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. down Main Street in Mechanicsburg for its 92nd year.

“It’s been three years since we’ve made this event happen and we’re excited for it to be returning to downtown,” says Jeff Palm, executive director of the Mechanicsburg Chamber of Commerce. “This year has been highly anticipated by many in the community and it gives us a chance to get back to doing things we were accustomed to. A few things have changed, but the event will have most of the things that we all look for at a street fair."

The chamber said 300 businesses, community groups, food vendors, retailers, local artists and craftsmen will line the streets of downtown for the event Thursday that they expect could draw about 70,000 people.

The event will have two stages with local and regional entertainment throughout the day, as well as student bands and a martial arts demonstration. The free-admittance petting zoo will return behind Citizen's Bank. The Rolls Royce Museum will join the event this year with a special display of antique cars, while other displays of vehicles will dot the event.

Jubilee Day is free to attend, but it is also the chamber's primary fundraiser, which allows them to present other free events, such as the Halloween Parade, Streets of Treats and community tree lighting.

Due to limited parking in the area, there will be free shuttle bus service from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. during Jubilee Day. The two bus locations will be at West Shore Evangelical Free Church at 1345 Williams Grove Road and Immanuel Church, 800 S. Market St. Attendees will be dropped off and picked up close to the festival at the PA Lottery Bus Stop on South Market Street. A number of churches and civic groups are also offering free or low-cost parking in the downtown.

Pets and bicycles will not be allowed during the event.

For more information about Jubilee Day, visit the chamber's website at www.jubileeday.org.

​Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason.

