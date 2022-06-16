Jubilee Day is back: Downtown Mechanicsburg picks up with 92nd rendition of street festival after pandemic hiatus

After three years of waiting, nothing could dampen the moods of the participants in downtown Mechanicsburg's 92nd Jubilee day, especially not a cloudy day with a chance of rain.

Emerging from cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the longest running one-day street fair on the East Coast returned in style, featuring 300 businesses, community groups, food vendors, retailers, local artists and craftsmen, the Mechanicsburg Chamber of Commerce said.

Painted faces, colorful items for sale, rows of vendors' tents and the smiles of attendees brightened Main Street on Thursday.

The free event took place from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. and the chamber estimated that it could draw about 70,000 people.

It's the people that Mike Stewart, who has participated in Jubilee day for about the past 20 years, missed the most in its absence.

"I do recruiting for the American Legion, so it's fun to get out and talk to veterans and meet the veterans face to face," he said.

After three years, the event is back to what Stewart remembers from before the pandemic.

An opening ceremony at noon featured Mechanicsburg Mayor Jack Ritter who made a decree before the crowd.

"Calories don't count," he announced as onlookers cheered.

This freed attendees to enjoy the funnel cakes, ice cream, cotton candy, french fries and other treats for sale at Jubilee Day.

This year's fair also featured two stages for live entertainment, with performances by Trez Music Rock and Jazz Bands, Christian Yeager, Before the End, the Noah Spangler Quartet, Kirk Wise and Friends, West Shore Academy of Martial Arts, Zero to One, Ill for the Road, Observe the 93rd and Rockbox.

Other annual events hosted by the chamber include the Halloween parade, Streets of Treats and the community tree lighting.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.