Jubilee Day is back: Downtown Mechanicsburg picks up with 92nd rendition of street festival after pandemic hiatus

After three years of waiting, nothing could dampen the moods of the participants in
downtown Mechanicsburg's 92nd Jubilee day, especially not a cloudy day with a chance of rain.
Emerging from cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the longest running one-day street fair on the East Coast returned in style, featuring 300 businesses, community groups, food vendors, retailers, local artists and craftsmen, the Mechanicsburg Chamber of Commerce said.
Painted faces, colorful items for sale, rows of vendors' tents and the smiles of attendees brightened Main Street on Thursday.
The free event took place from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. and the chamber estimated that it could draw about 70,000 people.
It's the people that Mike Stewart, who has participated in Jubilee day for about the past 20 years, missed the most in its absence.
"I do recruiting for the American Legion, so it's fun to get out and talk to veterans and meet the veterans face to face," he said.
After three years, the event is back to what Stewart remembers from before the pandemic.
An opening ceremony at noon featured Mechanicsburg Mayor Jack Ritter who made a decree before the crowd.
"Calories don't count," he announced as onlookers cheered.
This freed attendees to enjoy the funnel cakes, ice cream, cotton candy, french fries and other treats for sale at Jubilee Day.
This year's fair also featured two stages for live entertainment, with performances by Trez Music Rock and Jazz Bands, Christian Yeager, Before the End, the Noah Spangler Quartet, Kirk Wise and Friends, West Shore Academy of Martial Arts, Zero to One, Ill for the Road, Observe the 93rd and Rockbox.
Other annual events hosted by the chamber include the Halloween parade, Streets of Treats and the community tree lighting.
Close
Jubilee Day 1
Crowds fill Main Street in downtown Mechanicsburg Thursday for the town's 92nd Jubilee Day.
Jubilee Day 2
Bracelets for sale hang on display at downtown Mechanicsburg's 92nd Jubilee Day Thursday.
Jubilee Day 3
Natalie and her owner, Loretta Furlow, explore the vendors featured at downtown Mechanicsburg's 92nd Jubilee Day Thursday.
Jubilee Day 4
Grace Sampson, 10, hangs on a bar for one minute and 20 seconds for a competition at downtown Mechanicsburg's Jubilee Day Thursday.
Jubilee Day 5
Bruce Hulshizer plays "Jesus Loves Me" on a homemade instrument he called a "marimba" at downtown Mechanicsburg's 92nd Jubilee Day Thursday.
Jubilee Day 6
Seila Cavka spins a prize wheel at downtown Mechanicsburg's 92nd Jubilee Day Thursday.
Jubilee Day 7
Marge Dove, front, and Michelle Thrush examine a purse for sale at downtown Mechanicsburg's 92nd Jubilee Day Thursday.
Jubilee Day 8
Megan Bricker serves Bricker's French Fries at downtown Mechanicsburg's 92nd Jubilee Day Thursday.
Jubilee Day 9
Attendees of downtown Mechanicsburg's 92nd Jubilee Day Thursday check out a variety of vendors and activities.
Jubilee Day 10
Olivia Moyer sings the National Anthem at downtown Mechanicsburg's 92nd Jubilee Day Thursday.
Jubilee Day 11
Matt Pedata checks the temperature of a turkey leg he cooked to serve at downtown Mechanicsburg's 92nd Jubilee Day Thursday.
Jubilee Day 12
Students of the West Shore Academy of Martial Arts display the skills they've learned at downtown Mechanicsburg's 92nd Jubilee Day.
Jubilee Day 13
Tray Commings, 15, holds on tight to the mechanical bull at downtown Mechanicsburg's 92nd Jubilee Day Thursday.
Jubilee Day 14
Xavier Longenberger smiles as he takes on the mechanical bull at downtown Mechanicsburg's 92nd Jubilee Day Thursday.
Jubilee Day 15
Christian Yeager performs for the crowd at downtown Mechanicsburg's 92nd Jubilee Day.
Jubilee Day 16
A crowd of people attend downtown Mechanicsburg's 92nd Jubilee Day Thursday.
Jubilee Day 17
A group of people line up to get their photo taken at downtown Mechanicsburg's 92nd Jubilee Day Thursday.
Jubilee Day 18
Earl Bowers prepares a hot dog at the Mechanicsburg American Legion's tent during downtown Mechanicsburg's 92nd Jubilee Day Thursday.
Jubilee Day 1
Crowds fill Main Street in downtown Mechanicsburg Thursday for the town's 92nd Jubilee Day.
Jubilee Day 2
Bracelets for sale hang on display at downtown Mechanicsburg's 92nd Jubilee Day Thursday.
Jubilee Day 3
Natalie and her owner, Loretta Furlow, explore the vendors featured at downtown Mechanicsburg's 92nd Jubilee Day Thursday.
Jubilee Day 4
Grace Sampson, 10, hangs on a bar for one minute and 20 seconds for a competition at downtown Mechanicsburg's Jubilee Day Thursday.
Jubilee Day 5
Bruce Hulshizer plays "Jesus Loves Me" on a homemade instrument he called a "marimba" at downtown Mechanicsburg's 92nd Jubilee Day Thursday.
Jubilee Day 6
Seila Cavka spins a prize wheel at downtown Mechanicsburg's 92nd Jubilee Day Thursday.
Jubilee Day 7
Marge Dove, front, and Michelle Thrush examine a purse for sale at downtown Mechanicsburg's 92nd Jubilee Day Thursday.
Jubilee Day 8
Megan Bricker serves Bricker's French Fries at downtown Mechanicsburg's 92nd Jubilee Day Thursday.
Jubilee Day 9
Attendees of downtown Mechanicsburg's 92nd Jubilee Day Thursday check out a variety of vendors and activities.
Jubilee Day 10
Olivia Moyer sings the National Anthem at downtown Mechanicsburg's 92nd Jubilee Day Thursday.
Jubilee Day 11
Matt Pedata checks the temperature of a turkey leg he cooked to serve at downtown Mechanicsburg's 92nd Jubilee Day Thursday.
Jubilee Day 12
Students of the West Shore Academy of Martial Arts display the skills they've learned at downtown Mechanicsburg's 92nd Jubilee Day.
Jubilee Day 13
Tray Commings, 15, holds on tight to the mechanical bull at downtown Mechanicsburg's 92nd Jubilee Day Thursday.
Jubilee Day 14
Xavier Longenberger smiles as he takes on the mechanical bull at downtown Mechanicsburg's 92nd Jubilee Day Thursday.
Jubilee Day 15
Christian Yeager performs for the crowd at downtown Mechanicsburg's 92nd Jubilee Day.
Jubilee Day 16
A crowd of people attend downtown Mechanicsburg's 92nd Jubilee Day Thursday.
Jubilee Day 17
A group of people line up to get their photo taken at downtown Mechanicsburg's 92nd Jubilee Day Thursday.
Jubilee Day 18
Earl Bowers prepares a hot dog at the Mechanicsburg American Legion's tent during downtown Mechanicsburg's 92nd Jubilee Day Thursday.
Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and
cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!