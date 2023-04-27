Have you ever driven past the same building day after day and wondered what it looks like inside?

Have you ever only seen a space from the street and wondered what lies within?

Maybe the location is closed to the public, or maybe you’ve just never had a reason to go in.

Now you don’t have to.

The Sentinel’s Inside Look series aims to take readers into the curious places Cumberland County has to offer from the comfort of their living rooms.

Join us every other week for a video and photo gallery of new, or sometimes very old, local places that are just waiting to be explored.

Passenger Station, Stationmaster’s House & Freight Station Museum

“Just hold your ears when it gets closer.”

That’s Steve Zimmerman’s advice as a train drives by, and as the museum director for the Mechanicsburg Museum Association, which includes three buildings located immediately on either side of what are now Norfolk Southern’s train tracks, it’s a routine with which he’s well accustomed.

The Mechanicsburg Museum Association owns five buildings in Mechanicsburg: Washington Street Station, the Frankenberger Tavern, Passenger Station, the Stationmaster’s House and Freight Station.

Of these, Zimmerman said the latter three make up the last complete group of buildings that remains along the Cumberland Valley Railroad, which stretched from Harrisburg to Winchester, Virginia, in the 1800s.

Passenger Station

Passenger Station at 2 W. Strawberry Alley was constructed in 1867.

“There [are] two rooms and men sat on one side waiting for the train the women and the children sat on the other side,” Zimmerman said.

Cumberland Valley Railroad operated the railway until the early 1900s when the Pennsylvania Railroad took over, according to the association.

Later on, Passenger Station was abandoned until about the 1970s when the Mechanicsburg Borough decided to turn the building into an office space.

Zimmerman said the borough operated out of Passenger Station until about 2003.

After the Mechanicsburg Museum Association purchased the building in 2005, it was transformed into a museum that features artifacts and photos from the Cumberland Valley Railroad and Mechanicsburg’s stop along the way.

Stationmaster’s House

The Stationmaster’s House is just beside the Passenger Station, also at 2 W. Strawberry Alley.

It was constructed in 1866 and was also abandoned for a period of time before being purchased and restored by the Mechanicsburg Museum Association.

While none of the furniture inside is original to the building, Zimmerman said it’s set up to show visitors what the space might have looked like when the house’s first stationmaster, George Zacharias, lived there with his family in the 1860s.

The first floor includes a kitchen with a large stove for cooking and ironing, an office where Zacharias would have worked and a parlor that was used for special occasions.

Upstairs three bedrooms housed Zacharias, his wife and their children.

Freight Station Museum

Across the tracks is the Freight Station, which now houses the Freight Station Museum, a space that features rotating exhibits throughout the year, such as a Christmas train display.

The station was built in 1886 and purchased by the Mechanicsburg Museum Association in 1987.

It currently houses an exhibit called Making Music, which showcases decades of musical history and will close May 13 to prepare for the next display.

PHOTOS: An inside look at Mechanicsburg's Cumberland Valley Railroad Buildings