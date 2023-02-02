Have you ever driven past the same building day after day and wondered what it looks like inside?

Have you ever only seen a space from the street and wondered what lies within?

Maybe the location is closed to the public, or maybe you’ve just never had a reason to go in.

Now you don’t have to.

The Sentinel’s Inside Look series aims to take readers into the curious places Cumberland County has to offer from the comfort of their living rooms.

Join us every other week for a video and photo gallery of new, or sometimes very old, local places that are just waiting to be explored.

Washington Fire Company #1

Rumor has it Washington Fire Company #1 in Mechanicsburg got its name because it was founded on George Washington's birthday.

As it turns out, the lore is partially true; the department at 53 E. Main Street did adopt its constitution and bylaws Feb. 22, 1858, and has the date etched into one of the building's blocks to prove it. Whether the former president's birthday was the actual reason for the company's name remains a mystery.

The first permanent firehouse at the address was built in the mid-1800s, the department said. Around 1906, three-story firehouse was deemed unsafe, so it was torn down and replaced with the two-story structure seen today.

About 70 year later, the firehouse was remodeled and painted, the department said.

The most recent major renovation took place in 2016 when the interior of the building was adapted to make space for equipment. Today the station houses three apparatuses, Engine 129, Truck 29 and Utility 29.

Washington Fire Company #1 serves as one half of Mechanicsburg Fire Department. The department's other half, Citizens Fire & Rescue Company #2, operates out of a second station at 208 S. York St. that contains 4 apparatuses.

Both companies merged in 2019 to become the Mechanicsburg Volunteer Fire Department.

Plans are to construct a new station that will house the department in its entirety at the corner of York and Simpson streets in the borough. That space is occupied by Citizens Fire & Rescue Company #2 which will be razed to allow for the construction of the new building.

The fate of Washington Fire Company #1, which sits on land owned by the caretakers of the Union Church on East Main Street next door, is undecided.

The project is estimated to cost approximately $8 million, and The Sentinel reported in January that construction could be begin as soon as this fall and is anticipated to last 12 to 18 months.

PHOTOS: A look inside Washington Fire Company #1 in Mechanicsburg