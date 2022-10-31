Indian and Nepali restaurant set to open in downtown Mechanicsburg

The countdown has begun for the first restaurant specializing in Indian and Nepali cuisine to open its doors in downtown Mechanicsburg.

Preparations are nearly complete for the pending opening of Spice Restaurant and Bar later this month at 125 W. Main St., the former site of the Colony House restaurant. Colony House closed in May after nearly 32 years of business serving downtown Mechanicsburg.

The upcoming "family-run" Indian/Napali restaurant is owned by brothers Chandra Chuwan and Narayan Chuwan, Napal natives now living in the United States. Chandra Chuwan said last week that the brothers “are shooting” for a November opening for the "100-seat minimum" eatery pending a final approval by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

"There’s lots of people in downtown Mechanicsburg,” Chandra Chuwan said. “We want to help the people there because there’s no Indian/Nepali restaurant. We think we can make the face of downtown Mechanicsburg better by offering a restaurant with our good food and good service."

“Spice is a welcome addition of the continually growing, culturally diverse food and beverage scene in downtown Mechanicsburg. Soon, you’ll be able to sample their authentic Indian and Nepalese menu,” said Rebecca Yearick, community and business development manager/communications manager for Housing and Redevelopment Authorities of Cumberland County.

Chandra Chuwan and Narayan Chuwan recently initiated an installment sales agreement for purchasing the former Colony House restaurant facility and a hotel liquor license relating to 18 guest rooms located on the building’s upper floors, Yearick said.

“(Spice) has one of the biggest restaurant kitchens I’ve ever seen anywhere around here,” she said.

Chandra Chuwan and Narayan Chuwan first came to the U.S. with extended family in 2011, settling in Seattle. Narayan relocated to this area in 2019 so that he and his wife could help her parents here, Chandra said. Although Chandra has remained in Seattle since then, he and others in their family now are in the process of relocating to the area before the restaurant’s opening.

Both brothers plan to work the kitchen as chefs, side by side, with others from the close-knit Nepali family.

“Ours is a family-owned business," Chandra said. "It will be run by my brother and me, my father, and my wife’s brother. As a family, we can give the downtown Mechanicsburg community better service and better food in our restaurant."

Also waiting in the wings in downtown Mechanicsburg is the pending re-opening of the Gingerbread Man restaurant at 26 W. Main St. Owner Richard Phelan said late last month that the restaurant still isn’t expected to reopen for an additional “three to four months” due to its pending reapplication to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board for an economic development restaurant liquor license.

Phelan must reapply to the PLCB after withdrawing a previous application in the wake of a fire that damaged the building on Dec. 16, 2021.