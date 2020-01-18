Hempt Farm issue put on hold at developer's request, Silver Spring Township says

Silver Spring Township says that further deliberation about the proposed development deal at the Hempt Farm properties will be delayed at the developer’s request following a large turnout of concerned residents at a meeting on Jan. 16.
“The developer has requested the Board of Supervisors defer discussion on the Curative Amendment Agreement until future notice,” the township posted on its website Friday. “HSS Investors LLC has asked for an opportunity to review the concerns with the plan presented at the meeting.”
This agenda item will not be considered at the Jan. 22 board meeting the township posted on its website.
The Jan. 16 meeting saw the supervisors’ hearing room packed with residents who were almost universally opposed to the idea of warehousing on the Hempt Farm parcels, which would be allowed under the proposed agreement, although with less warehousing space than the developer originally sought.
HSS Investors, which shares a mailing address with the Hempt Bros. quarrying and paving company in Camp Hill, owns the nine parcels with a collective 451 acres.
In October 2018, HSS filed for a curative amendment to the parcels’ zoning, claiming their agricultural-only status was incorrect and was a case of “reverse spot zoning” because the surrounding properties were higher-intensity uses.
The requested relief in the case was to allow for industrial zoning of the entire 451 acres, which would allow for roughly 5 million square feet of warehousing, according to Charles Courtney, HSS’ attorney.
But that’s not what is being proposed, after negotiations between the township and HSS.
The proposed compromise would allow for warehousing on the parcels to the west of Hempt Road, leading south from the Carlisle Pike. One parcel, abutting the pike, would be a commercial zone for retail and restaurants.
The parcels on the eastern side of Hempt Road would be developed into apartments and town houses, along with approximately 25 acres that would be sold to the township for additional public works space, under a plan Courtney detailed last month. A 50-60 acre section of ground along Hogestown Run would also become public green space.
At the Jan. 16 meeting, the second public deliberation by the Silver Spring supervisors, Courtney again described the mixed-use plan as “entirely consistent” with the township’s comprehensive plan, which identifies the area as a future growth zone.
“What we are working toward is what the planning has already put in place,” Courtney said.
But dozens of township residents who spoke at the meeting balked at the fact that roughly half the total acreage of the site would still be zoned to allow warehouses; residents pushed the supervisors to drive a tougher bargain, or, if necessary, let HSS take the curative amendment to court.
The township has portrayed the deal as its best shot to avoid litigation that could result in a judge siding entirely with HSS and allowing industrial uses on the whole site.
At Thursday’s meeting, township solicitor Sean Schultz described the compromise as a way to move toward a solution “without the vast cost and uncertainties of litigation,” citing the case of Realen Valley Forge Greenes Associates vs. Upper Merion Township, in which the state Supreme Court ruled in favor of a developer who had made the reverse spot zoning argument.
Some residents questioned, however, if the township was selling itself short, arguing that the Hempt Farm situation was very different.
The case pointed to as a precedent involved 135 acres in King of Prussia “entirely bounded by arterial highways,” according to the Supreme Court ruling, which is not the case with the Hempt Farm, where residents argued on Thursday that the inadequacy of surrounding road infrastructure was a critical reason to not allow warehouse uses.
