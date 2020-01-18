Hempt Farm issue put on hold at developer's request, Silver Spring Township says

The requested relief in the case was to allow for industrial zoning of the entire 451 acres, which would allow for roughly 5 million square feet of warehousing, according to Charles Courtney, HSS’ attorney.

But that’s not what is being proposed, after negotiations between the township and HSS.

The proposed compromise would allow for warehousing on the parcels to the west of Hempt Road, leading south from the Carlisle Pike. One parcel, abutting the pike, would be a commercial zone for retail and restaurants.

The parcels on the eastern side of Hempt Road would be developed into apartments and town houses, along with approximately 25 acres that would be sold to the township for additional public works space, under a plan Courtney detailed last month. A 50-60 acre section of ground along Hogestown Run would also become public green space.

At the Jan. 16 meeting, the second public deliberation by the Silver Spring supervisors, Courtney again described the mixed-use plan as “entirely consistent” with the township’s comprehensive plan, which identifies the area as a future growth zone.

“What we are working toward is what the planning has already put in place,” Courtney said.