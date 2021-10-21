Geology company expected at Oct. 27 meeting to discuss Silver Spring Township booms

A Spring Grove company has offered to help Silver Spring Township get to the bottom of the mysterious booms township residents experienced last month.

Jones Geological Services is to make a presentation and answer questions at the board of supervisors meeting at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 27, according to a post on the township's Facebook page.

The company is not charging the township for the service.

On Oct. 5, the township reported that a Department of Environmental Protection investigator contacted companies in the area who have blasting permits and none of them had conducted any blasting on Sept. 29. With that information, the agency determined the booming sounds had no correlation to the use of explosives.

Township staff contacted the U.S. Geological Survey in early October and that agency is "very interested in these unusual noises and willing to assist in identifying the cause," the post read.

The township first reported the sounds on Oct. 1 following a boom that was heard about 9:55 a.m. on Sept. 29, but some residents heard the noises earlier with the night of Sept. 1 being an active evening for the sounds.

Residents described the sound as a "boom or thudlike sensation" that sounded as if someone were dragging furniture across the basement.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.