Fire damages third-floor apartments of Gingerbread Man building in downtown Mechanicsburg

Multiple fire crews responded to a two-alarm fire at the Gingerbread Man building in downtown Mechanicsburg Thursday night around 10:24 p.m.

Police tape surrounded the building Friday morning with visible charred damage around the windows on the third floor above the restaurant at 26 W. Main St., which is currently being renovated. Most of the damage to the building seems located in the roof area and third floor.

Mechanicsburg Fire Chief Gary Neff told abc27 news that the third floor of the building was battered with heavy smoke and flames. He confirmed that there were people inside, but there were no injuries, and said 13 people who lived in the apartments above the restaurant were displaced and receiving help from Red Cross.

Neff told abc27 the initial inspection seems to point to the fire being accidental.

“Approximately 24 minutes into the fire we did an emergency evacuation of the building because the stability inside and the conditions were weakening and weak spots in the floors," Neff told abc27. "The building is currently under renovation so we had a lot of extra hazards inside so we pulled everybody out of our group, hit the fire from the exterior, and after we got a good bit of the smoke out we were able to gain entry of the interior."

Crews from Mechanicsburg Volunteer Fire Company, West Shore, Camp Hill, Shepherdstown, Upper Allen, Monroe, Hampden, Silver Spring, New Kingstown and the Naval Inventory Control Point responded to the fire, which took more than 2 1/2 hours to clear the scene.

Friday morning, members of the Downtown Mechanicsburg Partnership’s About Face! facade grant review panel announced in a news release that they gave a $5,000 grant to Richard Phelan, owner of the Gingerbread Man building. The award will aid in Phelan’s work to repair the damage caused by the fire Thursday night.

Phelan owns the building and the restaurant and announced this summer that he would begin work to renovate and reopen the Gingerbread Man in July.

The Gingerbread Man closed early this summer after 42 years in business at the site. Phelan’s daughter, Kymberly Thomas, and son-in-law, Greg Thomas, owned the business but decided not to renew the lease after divorcing. They were required to move out by July 31.

Phelan, who owns the three-story building at 26 W. Main St., then decided he would reopen the Gingerbread Man, the chain he founded. At one time, 19 Gingerbread Man restaurants operated in Pennsylvania and Maryland.

“I own the building and I own the restaurant chain, and I still feel that I have the energy and heart to do it,” Phelan said in July.

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.