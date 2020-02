No one was hurt in a fire that damaged a house in Hampden Township Friday night, ABC27 News reported.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

According to ABC27, a girl was in the Deerfield Avenue house at the time of the fire, but everyone escaped unharmed.

Hampden Township Fire said the blaze was burning long before they arrived and firefighters expected to be at the scene for several more hours.

One firefighter said it was the worst fire they had seen in a while.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0