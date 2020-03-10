Family escapes 2-alarm fire that destroys home in Upper Allen Township Tuesday morning

A woman and her two daughters escaped safely after a two-alarm fire destroyed their home in Upper Allen Township early Tuesday morning.
Fire crews responded to the fire on the 300 block of Hemlock Road around 3 a.m.
Louann Speese told ABC27 that she and her 17- and 22-year-old daughters and a dog were in the house at the time of the fire but all made it out safely. Speese said the fire started in the basement and they got out when they saw smoke.
The home is a complete loss. No cause for the fire has been given.
