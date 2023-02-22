Crews from multiple fire departments responded to a first-alarm structure fire at Oak Grove Farms in Monroe Township around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Bryan Lebo, who co-owns the business with his brother, Dwayne, said the fire broke out in an overhang-like structure in the back of the farm that stores wood to heat greenhouses.

He said a neighbor alerted him to the fire.

No one was injured, and crews prevented the fire from damaging tractors and straw that were stored in an adjacent building, Lebo said.

The scene was cleared around 9:50 p.m.

Lebo said the fire had no effect on the farm’s retail business, which is known for its produce, homemade soups and bakery items, and will continue to operate under normal hours.

“I appreciate the neighbors taking care of us like they always do because it could have been a lot worse,” he said.

Responding fire departments were Upper Allen, Monroe, Mechanicsburg, Hampden, Silver Spring, New Kingstown, Navy Base, Union and Carlisle Fire & Rescue.

