Employee at Giant store in Upper Allen Township tests positive for COVID-19

An employee for a Giant grocery store in Upper Allen Township has tested positive for COVID-19.

Giant spokeswoman Ashley Flower said the company was informed July 13 that an employee at the 255 Cumberland Parkway location in the township tested positive for the virus. Flower said Giant will not identify the employee.

Flower said that upon notification of the positive test result the store executed "additional and thorough cleaning and sanitation." The location closed at its normal time to continue strict sanitation protocols and the store remains open.

Flower also said the employee has not worked at the Cumberland Parkway location since July 4.

"We are supportive of this team member who is currently at home, and we wish them a speedy and complete recovery," Flower said. "We have supported and informed team members at this location. There are no reports of additional illness.

"We have shared this information with and remain in contact with the Pennsylvania Department of Health."

