Driving change: Like some other companies, Silver Spring Community Fire Company turns to paid drivers

With an increased call volume and fewer volunteers recently, the numbers at Silver Spring Community Fire Company are not adding up.

"In 2022, we ran over 750 alarms," Chief Benjamin McDonald said. "So that's more calls than we've ever ran, it actually represents about a 2% increase from 2021 ... and, unfortunately, unlike the past, volunteers aren't knocking the door down to get in anymore. I mean it's very hard, people have busy lives."

It's a similar story at pretty much every other fire company in Cumberland County, reflective of a trend across the nation.

Like some other area fire departments, Silver Spring decided to do something about it: pay its drivers.

With start dates of Jan. 9, the department filled three paid driver positions to staff the station 24/7.

McDonald said all three had 20 years experience or more, including driver operator Brandon Yarlett, who also serves as a deputy chief at Carlisle Fire & Rescue Services.

"It always been my passion to do this," Yarlett said. "My dad started out in the fire service and he was a driver for Friendship Fire Company ... in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. I grew up at that firehouse. I joined there and I wasn't the driver there, but when we came and moved to our new building in Carlisle, I became a driver there and I've been doing it ever since. I've been in the service, this year will be 29 years."

Yarlett said each driver operates on a schedule of 48 hours on followed by 96 hours off.

"I live here (at the station) for two days and then I go home for four days and come back and live for two days," Yarlett said.

Creating the role

McDonald said the company started considering paid positions about five years ago with a discussion about how to budget for salaries, benefits and other expenses.

He estimated that the cost of all three positions totals about $200,000 per year, which comes from the township's fire tax.

After the budget had been determined, McDonald said the focus shifted to responsibilities and requirements for the job.

"To drive one of these trucks, it takes a lot of training," he said. "So we definitely knew right from the gate that we weren't looking for anybody that had less than five years experience and the more experience the better."

McDonald said that around July 2022, the company knew it would be ready to launch the new position at the start of 2023 and sent out "now hiring" messages.

From there, applications led to interviews before a panel that included McDonald and Silver Spring Township's public safety officer.

Applicants also had to perform a series of tests to demonstrate their skills, and McDonald said the candidates were reviewed and scored to determine who would receive job offers.

A need for drivers

"Just like any volunteer department, we had a lot of pride in being a volunteer department," McDonald said. "So that decision to transition into a combination department was not easy for us, but we felt that it was something necessary."

To him, the reason for the change is simple: community.

"The people that we serve, they have to come first," McDonald said. "Whatever is best for their well being is what we need to do here at the fire station. So if we don't have enough volunteers to meet the needs of what we're being required of out there, then we have to do something. So the paid drivers is that first step."

With a variety of titles and roles within each fire company, drivers were selected as the paid positions because they take on a "big role," he said.

"A lot of the times your drivers are people who have a good amount of experience in the fire service," he said. "They can get the truck there. They have the experience where they know what's going on inside, so they know what the guys on the inside are going through and know how to make it the best they can for them out here at the truck."

McDonald said if a chief officer is not on the scene, the driver is responsible for making decisions about what to say and when to call for additional help.

He said he can't think of a situation when the department completely failed to respond to a call, however he noted a recent house fire that summoned two members and credited good mutual aid partners with generating the manpower needed for that situation.

"We have to take care of the community, and the only way that we can 100% guarantee that somebody is going to be there is is to make sure that there's career staff here," McDonald said.

Across the county

Silver Spring Community is not the first department in Cumberland County to pay its drivers.

McDonald said neighboring department New Kingstown Fire Company pays its drivers and provided insight for Silver Spring Township.

Randy O'Donnell, fire chief for Carlisle and Shippensburg boroughs, said Carlisle has paid its drivers for decades while Vigilant Hose Company in Shippensburg is in the process of hiring three driver/firefighters to provide 24-hour coverage.

Other stations have hired part-time drivers to cover daylight hours where staffing shortfalls seem more prevalent.

The benefit of paid positions in the fire service is undeniable: guaranteed coverage. However, the switch from volunteer to combination companies does not come without a cost.

John Wardle, president of Penn Township Volunteer Fire Company, said Penn Township does not have a fire tax that other municipalities have utilized to fund paid positions.

"I would say because of the financial resources and impact needed to be able to pay someone, we don't have that in our budget or in our ability," he said. "We don't have that type of funding to be able to support a paid person."

Aside from finances, Wardle wondered when companies start to go paid, where they would stop.

"I think it's a fine line between OK, you're paid and I'm not, so you're getting paid to to be at this fire call and your volunteer is not, so does that help with participation," he said.

Mechanicsburg Borough Fire Chief Gary Neff said he believes paid positions could help increase participation.

"It may help with recruitment and retention of volunteers whenever they are assured that whenever they make their way to the fire station that there is a driver on duty and a vehicle can be readily deployed to the incident scene," he said.

Hiring a driver doesn't make up for the nationwide shortage of volunteers, a phenomena that, O'Donnell said, can still be felt at both of Carlisle's stations.

He said in some cases the driver may be the only person to respond to a call, and Wardle said they can't perform every task required by themselves.

"The engine can't put out a fire. It takes people to put out the fire," Wardle said. "So you can pay a driver [and] you can have an engine, but neither one of them are going to go in the building and put out the fire. It's gonna take the volunteers or paid people to go into the vehicle to go into the building and actually put out the fire."

The lack of volunteers is a problem that O'Donnell said is not going away. He believes local government and emergency services need to continue communicating the needs of the community as the county and need for services grow.

Wardle believes a solution could come through the county level.

"I think the county needs to step up and consider putting paid people at different stations," he said, adding that, while a paid role at every station might not be feasible, the county could examine where best to station paid drivers.

Neff believes the positives of paid positions outweigh potential drawbacks, and considering the inconsistency of fire calls, McDonald seemed to agree.

"The paid driver here is just something we can count on," he said. "You know, it's very comforting to know that I know somebody's here, so that's probably the biggest thing for me."

