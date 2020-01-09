A helicopter crash in Silver Spring Township on Thursday evening left two dead, a Cumberland County official said.
Both victims were occupants of the helicopter, said John Bruetsch, Cumberland County public information officer.
Bruetsch said the helicopter crashed about 8:30 p.m. into a yard in the first block of Irongate Court, which is in a residential area north of Mechanicsburg and west of Hogestown Road. There were no injuries on the ground and no structures were damaged, he said.
The craft was not a medical helicopter, but Bruetsch had no other information about it.
He said authorities were waiting for the arrival of officials from the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board to confirm information about the aircraft.
Sentinel reporter Tammie Gitt and photographer Jason Malmont were at the scene.
