Despite pandemic, local couple's dream becomes reality at Wolf Brewing

When Elaine and Derek Wolf decided to go ahead and begin building their brewery in the midst of a global pandemic, there was some doubt — but not that much.

“We looked at each other and said ‘we should still go forward with this, right?’” Elaine said.

But after years of careful planning, putting their dream on ice wasn’t really an option.

“It’s been something we’d regret the rest of our lives if we didn’t do it,” Derek said.

Wolf Brewing Co. is now officially open in the Market Square at the Legacy Park development, the commercial area of the Legacy Park housing development that faces South Market Street in Mechanicsburg.

The root of the project dates to 2011, when Derek first started brewing beer at home: his concoctions turned out well, and he began racking up brewing awards. Seeing that it was a passion that could turn into more than just a hobby, Elaine pushed him to go further.

“She gave me the goal to win an award in every state in the country,” Derek said.