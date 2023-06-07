Denim Coffee in announced they will open for business in Mechanicsburg Saturday at 36 W. Main St.

The business will offer a full range of espresso and specialty coffee options, as well as UnDone Kombucha, smoothies, teas, breakfast sandwiches, baked goods and more from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Bags of espresso and decaf beans will also be available for purchase.

The business will operate out of a space that formerly housed Capital Joe, a coffee shop and café that closed Jan. 31.

It will serve as Denim's fifth location, with others in Chambersburg, Harrisburg, Carlisle and the Quarry at Dickinson College in Carlisle.

"Every community needs an anchor third-space location outside of home and work to gather, hangout and build relationships, and we are thrilled to bring our specialty coffee experience and be that location for the Mechanicsburg community," Denim's founder and owner, Matt Ramsay, said in a Facebook post.