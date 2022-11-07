Demolish or move: Fate of historic house in Upper Allen Township remains undecided

The future of a historic farmhouse on Upper Allen Township-owned property at 1215 McCormick Road remains up in the air after the township's board of commissioners tabled a proposed bid to request the demolition of the structure on Oct. 19.

The house, nicknamed the Lambert farmhouse after the family who built it, has been a topic of discussion since the township purchased the 60.9 acre property in 2020 with the intention of adding park space.

Township Manager Scott Fraser said the decision to postpone the vote in October came because new information on the topic was presented during the meeting.

He said the township placed advertisements on its website, social media pages and in The Sentinel in August seeking bids to remove and relocate the house. The township received one bid from township resident Matt Taylor, a member of the township's Historical Architecture Review Board.

Taylor said he submitted that bid for $132,000 to purchase the farmhouse and move it approximately 100 yards across the street from where it currently sits to a site called Lot Five that the township owns on the south side of McCormick Road.

"Unfortunately, the bid was not acceptable because it was contingent on moving the house to a parcel of land across the street," Fraser said. "That parcel of land was not included in the township’s advertisement. Under PA Law, the township can’t negotiate an agreement for something different or outside the scope of what was advertised."

Taylor said he asked the commissioners at the Oct. 19 meeting why they found his bid unacceptable. He then followed up with a request to open discussion about a process in which the township might be willing to sell the land on the south side of McCormick Road for the purpose of relocating the house to that site for fair market value or to the highest bidder, whichever is greater.

Taylor said the township has referred to the plot as Lot Five.

"By moving the house directly across the street to a Lot Five, it's the most economical move possible because there's no trees in the way and there's no power lines in the way, it's slightly downhill, but mostly level," Taylor said.

He said the location would also preserve the house's historical context with a nearby barn that could be reused as a venue for events, The Sentinel reported in February.

Fraser said the house could still be relocated rather than demolished, though the township is not committing to a specific option.

"The board made clear that they will move forward in an open and informed process," Fraser said.

With the new information, Fraser said the township would look into "broad examinations of options" for the house and that it would be difficult to provide a timeline on votes or decisions on the structure.

Taylor said he would love to be able to take on the project of relocating the house, but it would also be great if someone else did it as well.

"I just want to see it done," he said.

Taylor said his interest in the structure relates to its history. He lives in a house in the area located along McCormick Road that he restored after it had been condemned. But he and his family rented the Lambert farmhouse to live in throughout the construction process of their current home.

"I have many happy memories of my wife and my three daughters and all of our friends having fun times in that house, and as I can remember thinking, 'If I can just peel off this tacky paneling, I know, there is 150-year-old fireplace behind it just begging to live again,'" Taylor said.

Upper Allen Township commissioned architect Doug Tilley to do a study on the house and barn. The study's results were presented at a commissioners meeting in early December.

The original Four Bay German Georgian home was built in 1855 and received two major additions, likely in the 1970s or 1980s, along with other "bizarre extensions and renovations," The Sentinel reported in February. Tilly said water intrusion also impacted portions of the home.

The Lambert farmhouse and the adjacent barn sit on the $1.1 million township-owned property that will eventually house Upper Allen Generations Park.

The township in July officially approved the park's name during a September meeting and changed the location's original address from 1215 McCormick Road to 1340 East Lisburn Road, where an entrance will be constructed.

The park will include three activity zones, according to a master plan that was accepted at the commissioners' Aug. 3 meeting.

A passive zone of 39 acres will be developed for activities such as hiking, biking and birdwatching for individuals or small groups. A transitional space of 12 acres will allow activities such as picnics, Frisbee, horseshoes and other medium level activities. The final 10 acres will comprise the active zone, dedicated for noisier activities and larger groups of people.

The township will receive $450,000 from an American Rescue Plan Act grant to aid in the park's construction, something Ken Martin, president of the Board of Commissioners, estimated in July will cost between $15 million to $20 million.

Fraser said last month construction has already begun on the park's entrance and that work on some of the pathways could begin next year.

The construction of the park as a whole will be a multiyear process.