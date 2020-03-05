Cumberland Valley students remember teenage civil rights figure

Rich Farr, executive director of CAT, said McKenzie, inspired by Colvin’s story, approached the agency about putting the ad on the back of the bus to celebrate the 65th anniversary of Colvin’s act. In his memory, it’s the first time CAT has partnered with a school to spread a message like this, a message that he said fits with CAT’s mission to offer a service for all people.

“We’re a bus serving everyone. A message like this just reinforces the fact that equality and equity are important in our community and that we need to continue to focus on that to make sure that everyone gets to participate equally,” he said.

Artist Maggie Shaver-Wilson said history teacher Keith Long brought up the opportunity to design the artwork a few months ago. She had not heard of Colvin before that, but learned about her story and worked with a group to come up with the design.

Shaver-Wilson based the portrait of Colvin in the artwork featured on the buses on a photo of Colvin when she was 15. The wording across the top of the piece is based on a newspaper from the time.

Long said they were unable to talk to Colvin about the bus project, but were assured by the author of her biography that any videos or photos of the event would be shared with her.