Cumberland Valley students remember teenage civil rights figure

Nine months before Rosa Parks stepped into history by refusing to give up her seat on a Montgomery, Alabama, bus, 15-year-old Claudette Colvin boarded one of those buses to head home from her segregated school and refused to give up her seat when ordered to do so.
Thanks to the work of students at Cumberland Valley High School the story of the stand taken by this lesser-known figure in the civil rights movement will be spread through the region via artwork on five Capital Area Transit buses.
The buses were unveiled at Cumberland Valley High School Thursday.
Discovering Colvin
The seeds of the project can be found in student Cassie McKenzie’s National History Day project in eighth grade when she first encountered Colvin’s story.
McKenzie and her partner on the project, Matthew Flake, now a student at Trinity High School, attempted to contact Colvin in her New York City home after they found her address in a phone book. Colvin was in the hospital at the time, but the call opened the door to be able to talk to her attorney in the case and other first-hand sources, McKenzie said.
“We just hope to continue her legacy,” she said.
Colvin was building on a legacy on March 2, 1955, when she determined she wasn’t going to move when asked.
In a 2009 interview with NPR, Colvin said the school had been studying leaders like Harriet Tubman and Sojourner Truth and discussing the Jim Crow laws that brought injustice into their daily lives.
With all of that running through her mind, Colvin decided not to get up when the bus driver asked her to make way for a white passenger.
“My head was just too full of black history, you know, the oppression that we went through. It felt like Sojourner Truth was on one side pushing me down, and Harriet Tubman was on the other side of me pushing me down. I couldn't get up,” she told NPR.
Colvin was arrested and jailed. She became one of the four women plaintiffs in the case that overturned Montgomery’s bus segregation.
“Everyone knows about Rosa Parks, but she did the exact same thing. There’s no reason she should be undermined,” McKenzie said.
Colvin’s sister passed along word about the project, and Colvin responded through her sister, saying that she didn’t want the attention back in 1955. At the time, she wanted to keep her family safe, McKenzie said. Things have changed over the years.
“She said that today she would like if she had the attention,” McKenzie said.
Rich Farr, executive director of CAT, said McKenzie, inspired by Colvin’s story, approached the agency about putting the ad on the back of the bus to celebrate the 65th anniversary of Colvin’s act. In his memory, it’s the first time CAT has partnered with a school to spread a message like this, a message that he said fits with CAT’s mission to offer a service for all people.
“We’re a bus serving everyone. A message like this just reinforces the fact that equality and equity are important in our community and that we need to continue to focus on that to make sure that everyone gets to participate equally,” he said.
Artist Maggie Shaver-Wilson said history teacher Keith Long brought up the opportunity to design the artwork a few months ago. She had not heard of Colvin before that, but learned about her story and worked with a group to come up with the design.
Shaver-Wilson based the portrait of Colvin in the artwork featured on the buses on a photo of Colvin when she was 15. The wording across the top of the piece is based on a newspaper from the time.
Long said they were unable to talk to Colvin about the bus project, but were assured by the author of her biography that any videos or photos of the event would be shared with her.
Both McKenzie and Shaver-Wilson are proud of the work that was done to bring the project to the buses. They hope that people will see the artwork and look up Colvin to learn about her story.
“It’s really cool to have this community environment where everyone is interacting with it so that everyone can find out about Claudette Colvin,” Shaver-Wilson said.
They also said they hope Colvin inspires young people today to take a stand for issues that affect them.
“So many of us can take inspiration from that,” Shaver-Wilson said. “Because of people like her we can stand up.”
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.