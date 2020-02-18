Cumberland Valley School superintendent lays out case for ninth-grade academy

The Cumberland Valley School District continues to consider converting the former Good Hope Middle School into a ninth-grade academy as early as the 2020-21 school year.

At a school board meeting on Tuesday night, Superintendent David Christopher presented a slideshow detailing officials’ rationale behind the proposal. “I think it’s pretty self-explanatory,” Christopher said.

The idea was discussed by the school board on Feb. 3 and at a budget retreat work session on Jan. 25, as well at district committee meetings. A final board decision could come as soon as April.

“We have looked at a lot of different options,” school board president Heather Dunn said on Tuesday. That (ninth-grade academy) seemed to be the best option. It could be something that’s just temporary for a few years. We are not in the decision phase yet.”

Christopher said a ninth-grade academy not only would be a “very positive option for students” on a social and academic developmental level. It also could help curtail the district’s “largest exodus from CV to cyber charters during ninth and 10th grade.” Cyber charter school tuition for district students is substantially higher than what the districts pays for educating its students at district schools.