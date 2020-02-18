Cumberland Valley School superintendent lays out case for ninth-grade academy

The Cumberland Valley School District continues to consider converting the former Good Hope Middle School into a ninth-grade academy as early as the 2020-21 school year.
At a school board meeting on Tuesday night, Superintendent David Christopher presented a slideshow detailing officials’ rationale behind the proposal. “I think it’s pretty self-explanatory,” Christopher said.
The idea was discussed by the school board on Feb. 3 and at a budget retreat work session on Jan. 25, as well at district committee meetings. A final board decision could come as soon as April.
“We have looked at a lot of different options,” school board president Heather Dunn said on Tuesday. That (ninth-grade academy) seemed to be the best option. It could be something that’s just temporary for a few years. We are not in the decision phase yet.”
Christopher said a ninth-grade academy not only would be a “very positive option for students” on a social and academic developmental level. It also could help curtail the district’s “largest exodus from CV to cyber charters during ninth and 10th grade.” Cyber charter school tuition for district students is substantially higher than what the districts pays for educating its students at district schools.
Additionally, the district is spending about $300,000 per year for climate control at the Good Hope building while it’s not in use. Good Hope was closed as a middle school at the end of the 2018-19 school year with the completion of the new Mountain View Middle School, which opened in fall 2019. At that time, district officials said they initially planned to use the vacant Good Hope building as a “swing space” to ease the district through its continuing enrollment boom before deciding on a permanent option.
Projected enrollment growth is an issue for the district over the past several years that only promises to continue.
At Cumberland Valley High School, enrollment is projected to reach 3,317 by fall 2021, a substantial jump from the high school’s present tally of 2,810. Projections are based on the district’s present enrollment for seventh- and eighth-graders who will start the 2021-22 school year as high school freshmen and sophomores.
Other cited challenges include the logistics of transporting district ninth-graders to Good Hope, extracurricular participation in high school activities, students who are advanced more than two grade levels, and developing a “comprehensive ninth-grade curriculum that includes social, emotional, career, and high school transition activities.”
Christopher’s presentation is posted on the district’s website, www.cvschools.org, as part of the school board’s Feb. 17 meeting agenda.
Graduation requirements
Also on Tuesday, the Cumberland Valley School Board approved updates to the district’s graduation requirements to meet recent state legislation that gives students more ways to earn a diploma.
Senate Bill 1095 created four options that students who are not proficient on the three Keystone Exams in Algebra I, literature and biology may use to meet requirements to graduate, according to a summary listed on the Pennsylvania School Boards Association website.
Previously, Pennsylvania students were required to pass end-of-course Keystone Exams in algebra, literature and biology to meet state graduation requirements. Since 2016, however, a series of moratoriums have been enacted on the use of Keystone Exams for this purpose.
Beginning with CV’s Class of 2022, the high school will offer students these options for meeting the district’s graduation requirements:
Keystone Proficiency Pathway: Proficient or advanced score on Keystone Exams in algebra, literature and biology.
Keystone Composite Pathway: Satisfactory composite score on algebra, literature and biology while achieving a proficient score or better on at least one of these exams and no less than a basic on the other two.
Alternate Assessment Pathway: Passing grade in a Keystone-content course for each Keystone Exam on which a student doesn’t achieve a proficient score AND one of the following:
Attain an established score on an approved alternative assessment: SAT, PSAT, ACT, ASVAB, ACT Workkeys Assessment, AP or IB exam; successful completion of a dual enrollment course or pre-apprenticeship program; acceptance in an accredited four-year nonprofit higher education institution.
Evidence Based Pathway: Passing grade in a Keystone content course for each Keystone Exam for which a student doesn’t achieve proficiency and demonstration of three pieces of evidence consistent with a student’s goals and career plans. This includes one of following: established score on ACT Workkeys assessment, an SAT subject test, or an AP or IB exam; acceptance to an accredited nonprofit higher education other than a four-year institution; attain an industry recognized credential; successful completion of a dual enrollment.