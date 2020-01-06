The Cumberland Valley School Board approved a 2020-21 program of study for the high school on Monday night that will keep the district’s IB Diploma Programme in place for at least one more school year.
Last month, more than a dozen Cumberland Valley High School students and recent alumni spoke against district officials’ initial consideration to phase out the program over the next two years. Students told the school board that IB helped them develop exceptional critical thinking skills and that the course makes CV a cut above other local high schools because it’s the only public school district in the area that offers the program.
On Monday, Superintendent David Christopher said that district administrators now recommended keeping the program afloat for at least one more school year “based on (students’) comments at our last meeting and the school board’s sentiments.”
The International Baccalaureate, or IB Diploma Programme, is an assessed program for students age 16 to 19, according the program’s website, www.ibo.org. Cumberland Valley High School offers it as a college-preparatory program for 11th- and 12th-graders.
Initially, district officials considered phasing out the program due to concerns about high school enrollment that has risen by 400 or so students over the past five years to today’s total of about 2,800 students, Christopher said. That figure is expected to increase by around 250 students just over the next two years.
Currently, 27 members of the classes of 2020 and 2021 are enrolled in the IB Diploma Programme at CV, with about 100 other students enrolled in one or two IB courses, such as upper-level world languages, without being fully enrolled in the program.
In contrast, 18 CV teachers and one full-time faculty coordinator devote either a portion or all of their academic day to the IB program. Some are required to teach more than one IB course at a time. The district’s direct costs for maintaining the IB program in 2019-20 is $22,404, with additional costs passed to students and families.
District officials plan to re-examine the IB program in October regarding enrollment numbers and scheduling impact on the high school’s overall 2020-21 program of study. A final decision about the course is scheduled for December 2020.
Meanwhile, the 2020-21 program approved by the school board on Monday also eliminates some existing special programs at the high school for next year.
The district is cutting out AB Capstone at the high school because officials believe it would compete against the IB program for enrollment and would likely require more staff or cause “the curtailment of other courses.
Also off the list for next year at the high school is NuPath, with HACC STEP Academy under consideration as a “more affordable option for noncollege bound students to explore careers and garner career skills.” Blended Learning, a combination of classroom and virtual instruction, also is being eliminated next year.
Returning next year to CV with modifications are the HACC College in High School course and Semester Three summer virtual learning.
HACC College in High School will run in 2020-21 under the specification that each class section must have at least 12 students enrolled. In 2021-22, sections must have at least 28 students onboard. This year, six sections ran with less than 12 students and two others ran with less than 17.
Students taking Semester 3 courses next year also must opt into late arrival/early release because of officials’ concerns about the high school’s capacity. Course credits would count toward students’ annual credit maximum and toward their minimum yearly credit requirement.