Cumberland Valley School District considers creating 9th-grade academy at former Good Hope Middle School building

Cumberland Valley School District is considering turning the former Good Hope Middle School into a ninth-grade academy, Superintendent David Christopher said Monday.
“The district is undertaking the exploratory process to address the student population growth that we are expecting in the Cumberland Valley High School,” Christopher said in a letter that was distributed to district parents on Monday and posted on the district’s website.
The proposal has been discussed during a school board budget retreat work session held following an intergovernmental board meeting on Jan. 25, Christopher said. It also was discussed at a district finance committee meeting prior to Monday’s school board meeting.
Enrollment at the high school is projected to reach 3,311 students by fall 2021, which is 500 more than the high school’s present numbers. Projections are based on the district’s present enrollment for seventh- and eighth-graders who will start the 2021-22 school year as high school freshmen and sophomores.
Christopher said that if initiated, a ninth-grade academy would open at Good Hope no earlier than the fall of 2021. Administrators plan to present a final recommendation about the proposal to the school board this summer.
In Monday’s letter, Christopher said a transition to a ninth-grade academy not only would “provide relief in high school enrollment at CVHS,” but also would “provide the opportunity for many positive social, emotional and academic benefits for students.”
“The academy would provide a developmentally appropriate transition between middle school and high school while allowing the district to focus on social and emotional development of students. Additionally, a focus during each student’s ninth-grade year would be on college and career planning as it pertains to future course selections,” Christopher wrote.
The Good Hope building was closed as a middle school at the end of the 2018-19 school year with the completion of the new Mountain View Middle School, which opened in fall 2019. At that time, district officials said they initially planned to use the vacant Good Hope building as a “swing space” to ease the district through its continuing enrollment boom before deciding on a permanent option.
Policy review study
The school board approved enter a contract with PSBA Policy Review Services and Model Administrative Regulations Manual for $10,550. The contact’s cost will be financed by the district over the next three fiscal years.
“It’s become apparent that we definitely need to go through our policies. There have been a lot of changes in school law over the past five years,” Christopher said. “This will ensure that we’re being compliant through our policies.”
District officials also plan to “collapse” existing policies that are redundant for administrative employees, professional employees and other types of workers into single documents that would apply to all. A condensed version of district policies then would be compiled into one centralized manual rather having several editions for particular classifications.
Christopher said he expects it will take between 18 and 24 months to complete the process.