Cumberland Valley School District considers creating 9th-grade academy at former Good Hope Middle School building

“The academy would provide a developmentally appropriate transition between middle school and high school while allowing the district to focus on social and emotional development of students. Additionally, a focus during each student’s ninth-grade year would be on college and career planning as it pertains to future course selections,” Christopher wrote.

The Good Hope building was closed as a middle school at the end of the 2018-19 school year with the completion of the new Mountain View Middle School, which opened in fall 2019. At that time, district officials said they initially planned to use the vacant Good Hope building as a “swing space” to ease the district through its continuing enrollment boom before deciding on a permanent option.

Policy review study

The school board approved enter a contract with PSBA Policy Review Services and Model Administrative Regulations Manual for $10,550. The contact’s cost will be financed by the district over the next three fiscal years.

“It’s become apparent that we definitely need to go through our policies. There have been a lot of changes in school law over the past five years,” Christopher said. “This will ensure that we’re being compliant through our policies.”