Cumberland Valley School Board tentatively approves budget with 2.6% tax hike

A real estate tax increase could be in the works for property owners in the Cumberland Valley School District for the fiscal year that begins July 1.
On Monday night, the Cumberland Valley School Board tentatively approved a 2020-21 general fund budget that would increase the district's real estate tax from its present rate of 9.968 mills to 10.227 mills. Under the proposed tax rate, the owner of property assessed at $250,000 would pay an additional $64.75 in real estate taxes in 2020-21.
The proposed 2.6% increase meets the state's index set for the district for the year that runs from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021.
“The anticipated additional real estate revenue to the school district from the (proposed) tax increase is $2,052,411,” district business manager Michael Dieffenbach said on Tuesday. “During the budget (planning) process leading up to last (Monday) evening, the district removed budgeted expenses of $3,467,000 for 2020-21 from previous line items requests excluding payroll.”
So far, items cut from next year's spending plan aren't considered to affect the quality of students' education, district official said on Monday. Instead, textbook purchases for subjects such as chemistry and world languages are considered deferred rather than eliminated.
Even with a proposed tax increase and budget cuts, however, the district would still face a deficit of $2,334,958 for next year. Projected expenditures are $147,866,677, while expected revenues total $145,531,719. To balance next year's spending plan, district officials propose to tap into district budget reserves.
The COVID-19 pandemic, however, remains a wild card in the planning process with no predictable end in sight.
“Since COVID-19, the district has reduced its projected earned income tax revenues for 2020-21 by $3 million,” Dieffenbach said Tuesday. Exact losses from this year's EIT revenue is to be determined, district officials said.
Real estate transfer taxes also are expected to take a hit this year due to the real estate transactions put on hold during the pandemic.
School board president Heather Dunn said 75% of the district's annual budget is funded through local revenues. “If we were properly funded we would never have to raise taxes. Contact your local legislators. The public is welcome to email me. I'll give you all the figures,” Dunn said on Monday.
The school board is scheduled to finalize the district's 2020-21 budget next month.
