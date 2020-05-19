Cumberland Valley School Board tentatively approves budget with 2.6% tax hike

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A real estate tax increase could be in the works for property owners in the Cumberland Valley School District for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

On Monday night, the Cumberland Valley School Board tentatively approved a 2020-21 general fund budget that would increase the district's real estate tax from its present rate of 9.968 mills to 10.227 mills. Under the proposed tax rate, the owner of property assessed at $250,000 would pay an additional $64.75 in real estate taxes in 2020-21.

The proposed 2.6% increase meets the state's index set for the district for the year that runs from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021.

“The anticipated additional real estate revenue to the school district from the (proposed) tax increase is $2,052,411,” district business manager Michael Dieffenbach said on Tuesday. “During the budget (planning) process leading up to last (Monday) evening, the district removed budgeted expenses of $3,467,000 for 2020-21 from previous line items requests excluding payroll.”

So far, items cut from next year's spending plan aren't considered to affect the quality of students' education, district official said on Monday. Instead, textbook purchases for subjects such as chemistry and world languages are considered deferred rather than eliminated.