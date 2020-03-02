Cumberland Valley School Board hires engineer for systems work at Good Hope building

The Cumberland Valley School District is continuing to prepare for a possible conversion of the former Good Hope Middle School building into a proposed ninth-grade academy by the 2020-21 school year.
On Monday night, the Cumberland Valley School Board agreed to hire Barton Associates Inc. – Consulting Engineer of York for a lump sum of $625,500 to engineer and design replacement mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems at the Good Hope and Hampden Elementary School buildings.
The board has been considering placing a ninth-grade academy at Good Hope since late January with a final decision expected by next month. Superintendent David Christopher has said the proposal not only addresses continuing enrollment growth at the high school, but also could allow ninth-graders “the opportunities for many positive, social, emotional and academic benefits” in their own environment.
Also on Monday, the Cumberland Valley School Board awarded a contract to Houck Restoration Service for $156,741 for building envelope, façade restoration and re-caulking of expansion joints at Shaull Elementary School.
Board members also awarded another contract to the Houck firm on Monday for $124,890 for building envelope, façade restoration, re-caulking of expansion joints at Eagle View Middle School.