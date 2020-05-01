Coronavirus Cancellation: Mechanicsburg's Jubilee Day canceled for 2020

The Mechanicsburg Chamber of Commerce announced Friday that it will cancel the 2020 Jubilee Day originally scheduled for June 18, due to the circumstances connected to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a news release, Mechanicsburg Chamber officials said they looked at guidance from the Borough of Mechanicsburg, Department of Health, and the state to make the decision.
Jubilee Day joins a growing list of summer festivals that have been called off, including Carlisle's Summerfair, Boiling Springs' Foundry Day, Carlisle's Amani Festival and AHEC's Army Heritage Days.
“It is extremely disappointing that we have had to cancel Jubilee Day," said Jeff Palm, executive director of the Mechanicsburg Chamber of Commerce. “This is an event that is anticipated by many in the community for the social, entertainment, and economic factors. The effects of the current pandemic have created a severe strain on those that rely on Jubilee Day and festivals like it as they sell their wares or promote their cause. We appreciate all that participate in Jubilee Day every year, so we will take this in stride and start planning for the 2021 edition.”
The chamber said the 92nd edition of Jubilee Day is scheduled for June 17, 2021.
