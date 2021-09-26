Celebration unveils new community garden next to Frankenberger Tavern in Mechanicsburg

It was a day of celebration in Mechanicsburg Saturday as the community feted the 220th anniversary of the historic Frankenberger Tavern and dedication of the long-awaited Frankenberger Community Gardens.
The public garden venue is located directly next to the tavern at 203 E. Main St., providing green space in the borough’s downtown corridor. Today, both properties are owned and maintained by the Mechanicsburg Museum Association, the garden lot acquired only recently through tenacious community effort.
“The condemned house that once stood here had plagued the neighborhood and jeopardized the tavern for decades,” project initiator Rebecca Yearick told the crowd at Saturday’s gardens dedication. “Twelve years ago, the (house) owner died, giving new life to the project that brings us here today. Representing the (Cumberland County) redevelopment authority, I called on the borough and museum association and said, ‘Now what are we waiting for?’”
The property’s vacant house was further dilapidated in 2015 by arson fire, adding new urgency to Yearick’s endeavor. Although arson caused little damage to the neighboring tavern, Yearick feared that the fire-damaged house might collapse onto the 1801 log structure that’s cited as Mechanicsburg’s oldest existing building.
After two years of fundraising and frustrating red tape, the authority purchased the condemned house for $20,000 at a Cumberland County judicial sale conducted on July 10, 2017. The authority was required to acquire ownership of the building before it could arrange for its demolition. The purchase agreement was approved by Cumberland County Board of Commissioners, Cumberland County Historical Society and the Mechanicsburg Borough Historical Architectural Review Board.
The redevelopment authority held a community celebration for the dilapidated house’s impending demolition in December 2017. Demolition was done by hand and took months to complete because machinery was prohibited for the job to prevent possible damage to the tavern.
In fall 2018, the redevelopment authority was granted approval by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission for the construction of a tool shed structure with water, sewer and electric service on future garden site. In December 2018, the redevelopment authority sold the razed property next to the Frankenberger Tavern to the Mechanicsburg Museum Association for a "nominal fee.”
While the tool shed’s modular base was built in Virginia, its notched wooden roof was put together onsite by Mechanicsburg Borough Councilman Gary Weber, assisted by wife Lorrie Weber and Jim Van Kirk with brother Fred Van Kirk. Weber also volunteered as the gardens’ project manager, one of its 12 development committee members and honorary ribbon-cutter at Saturday’s dedication.
“This is a labor of love," he said. "All of our volunteers worked hard on this. It’s so exhilarating to finally see it all come to fruition. We had to coordinate a lot of things and COVID didn’t help."
Ben Grill, of Boy Scout Troop 190, designed and planted the venues’s herb, vegetable and flower gardens for an Eagle Scout project “with a lot of help” from the Museum Association West Shore Garden Club, and the Landis Valley Museum, he said. The lush gardens will be maintained by the Mechanicsburg Museum Association.
Meanwhile, culinary students from Cumberland-Perry Career and Technical Center made sure the soup was on for Saturday’s event. Students and instructor Robert Miller sold bowls of three homemade varieties at an outside stand, while inside the tavern, students and executive chef Charlie Gipe offered samples of Manticello Beef soup that simmered in an open hearth.
Also manning sale booths at Saturday’s event were the museum association, horn sculpture and scrimshaw artist Dan Eisenhour of Dover, Acorn Forge of Camp Hill, Stone House History crafts, and the Woodshed and More broom crafter of Dillburg.