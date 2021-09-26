Celebration unveils new community garden next to Frankenberger Tavern in Mechanicsburg

The redevelopment authority held a community celebration for the dilapidated house’s impending demolition in December 2017. Demolition was done by hand and took months to complete because machinery was prohibited for the job to prevent possible damage to the tavern.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In fall 2018, the redevelopment authority was granted approval by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission for the construction of a tool shed structure with water, sewer and electric service on future garden site. In December 2018, the redevelopment authority sold the razed property next to the Frankenberger Tavern to the Mechanicsburg Museum Association for a "nominal fee.”

While the tool shed’s modular base was built in Virginia, its notched wooden roof was put together onsite by Mechanicsburg Borough Councilman Gary Weber, assisted by wife Lorrie Weber and Jim Van Kirk with brother Fred Van Kirk. Weber also volunteered as the gardens’ project manager, one of its 12 development committee members and honorary ribbon-cutter at Saturday’s dedication.

“This is a labor of love," he said. "All of our volunteers worked hard on this. It’s so exhilarating to finally see it all come to fruition. We had to coordinate a lot of things and COVID didn’t help."