Capital Joe coffee closing; building in downtown Mechanicsburg may have buyer

Plans are moving forward for a new owner at 36 W. Main St. in Mechanicsburg, the home of Capital Joe coffee house.

Capital Joe recently announced that it will close its coffee shop and café at 36 W. Main St. effective Jan. 31. Founded in 2015, the business has a message posted on the front door of its Mechanicsburg location informing customers of the closure.

“We’re sad to announce we will be closing January 31,” the sign read. “Thank you so much for your loyal support and many happy memories. We have loved serving this community and the friendships we have made over the years.”

Calls to the owner for comment were not returned by press time.

However, an offer has been made for the building, said Rebecca Yearick, community and business development manager for Housing & Redevelopment Authorities of Cumberland County.

“We have an entity that has made an offer and an entity that is discussing with that potential buyer leasing the first floor,” Yearick said Thursday. She declined to identify either party by name and would only add that both are existing businesses that have worked before with the county agency.

“The redevelopment authority can offer financing and some grants for the exterior of the building,” she said. “It is possible that we may be able to work with both entities. This is anything but a done deal at this point, but I’m optimistic.

"We will do all that we can to see that it happens," Yearick added. "It would be a wonderful pairing and very good news for downtown Mechanicsburg.”

Jeff Palm, executive director of the Mechanicsburg Chamber of Commerce, confirmed that the building is up for sale. At one point, the structure housed Mechanicsburg's borough government.

“It’s unfortunate for a number of reasons,” Palm said about the closure. “They [the current owners] redeveloped the borough building many years ago. They made the place nice. Having a coffee shop is always welcome.”

Palm said Richard D.T. Hawtrey Jr., the founder and operator of the Capital Joe coffee shops in Harrisburg and Mechanicsburg, died in 2019. “When he passed away, that threw things into turmoil along with the economy and COVID,” Palm said.

Prior owners of the building used the first and second floors as office space, Yearick said. Most recently, the first floor has been used as commercial space while the second floor has been used for meetings, events and as office space for a consulting service, she said.

At least four potential buyers have looked at the property, Yearick said. “I served it up to quite a few different prospects as well as contacted several different first-floor tenants.”

Photos: 2023 Mechanicsburg New Year Wrench Drop