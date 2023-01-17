Building destroyed in second alarm house fire Monday night in Mechanicsburg

Five adults and four children were displaced after a fire destroyed an apartment building on North Frederick Street in Mechanicsburg Monday night.

Though no one was injured, Mechanicsburg Fire Chief Gary Neff said a firefighter was transported to the hospital and later released after suffering a medical emergency at the scene. As of noon Tuesday, fire crews were also still looking for a cat, though another cat was found safe after it returned to the four-unit building after the fire.

Neff said the house fire was initially called in around 10:28 p.m., and he arrived at the scene about three minutes later, immediately increasing it to a second alarm. Fire crews from across the county and Harrisburg would arrive to help with what Neff described as a complicated firefight.

He said there was visible heavy fire when he arrived that developed and consumed the second floor of the building.

"It was a very, very tough fire to fight," he said.

Neff explained that the 150-year-old building had undergone a number of renovations and additions over the years, which created hazards and obstacles, such as those making it difficult for firefighters to navigate the stairway.

The second floor also had holes from the fire and was sagging, which Neff said is still preventing fire crews from understanding the exact cause or area of origin for the fire. Neff said he has an idea, but as of Tuesday afternoon, the building was not yet stable for him to investigate.

Though the bulk of the fire was extinguished in 20 minutes, Neff said "concealed and invisible" fires on the second floor and roof took an hour and a a half to extinguish.

"The overhaul was labor intensive," he said. "I'm thankful for the good support from our mutual aid allies."

Neff said the fire destroyed the building, and the American Red Cross is assisting two of the four families who were displaced.