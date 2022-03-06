Building demolition in March begins phase one of Renaissance Mechanicsburg project in downtown area

After years of planning, the Downtown Mechanicsburg Partnership’s Renaissance Mechanicsburg project is ready to leave the drawing board and come to life in the borough’s downtown area.

Work on the long-awaited project kicks off March 26 with demolition of the former Yellow Breeches Trucking Co. building at 1 W. Main St. in the borough, leading the way for construction of a new community park at the corner of Main and South Market streets.

“It’s about time,” said Mechanicsburg Borough Council vice president John Anthony, who also serves as major gifts director for Renaissance Mechanicsburg.

Anthony is past president of the Downtown Mechanicsburg Partnership, which through a Renaissance Mechanicsburg committee has crafted a plan to “improve to the heart of the borough” through research and feedback from residents, business owners and others within the community.

The plan’s focus is to “reshape how civic spaces are currently used for community gatherings” in downtown Mechanicsburg. The multifaceted process examined public-private partnerships, vehicular and pedestrian traffic, parking strategies, and unifying elements of streetscape design elements, according to Renaissance Mechanicsburg.

“This is about preserving and honoring the town’s past as we build a public square originally proposed by our forefathers some 200 years ago. That vision is of community engagement, economic growth, historic preservation and fellowship,” Anthony said. “Mechanicsburg is grateful to the Renaissance Committee, Dr. Jayne Drake, and the partnership for their vision, hard work and perseverance. Fulfilling the vision of our forefathers in our town square is now bringing the entire community together and helping to make Mechanicsburg a great place to live, work, play and raise and family.”

As completed, the Renaissance plan now involves three phases: the upcoming Center Square Park project at 1. W. Main St., a plaza area at Railroad Avenue and the Mechanicsburg Museum Association headquarters, and a Main Street renewal plan. Total projected completion cost for all phases is $5.3 million.

“We have raised, and will continue to raise important funding from private donors. We are also looking to grants and corporate gifts,” said Jayne Drake, Renaissance Mechanicburg and Downtown Mechanicsburg Partnership executive director.

The Center Square Park project is intended to provide Mechanicsburg with a gathering area for residents and visitors with landscaping, public seating and an outdoor event space, all serving as “rich reminders of our historical past,” according to the Downtown Mechanicsburg Partnership. Projected cost for this is $1.8 million.

In 1960, an initial borough comprehensive plan recommended returning the spot for residents’ use, but definitive planning for this didn’t take hold until recently.

If You Go The public is invited to Renaissance Mechanicsburg’s demolition celebration at 9 a.m. March 26 at 1 W. Main St. with bulldozer photo opportunities. Demolition by John W. Gleim Jr. Excavating Inc. of Carlisle, begins at 10 a.m. Popcorn and beverages, a children’s “paint a brick” contest and a time capsule project will be available daylong.

In January 2018, the Mechanicsburg Borough Council unanimously endorsed a Renaissance Mechanicsburg Concept Plan as presented then by the Downtown Mechanicsburg Partnership. In the year prior, a DMP design committee had worked with BartonPartners and HRG Engineers to create a revitalization draft of Mechanicsburg’s downtown using feedback from borough residents, business owners, civic leaders and others.

Even though the 1 W. Main St. building is set for demolition next month, Drake said construction of the planned Town Center Park facility there may not start until March 2023 “depending on the grants that are awarded (for this)”

“It is our hope that Phase I will be completed by late spring or early summer of 2023. After the building has been demolished (this year) and before construction can begin, we will use the open property to host all sorts of community gatherings,” she said.

The Railroad Plaza, the project’s second planned phase, involves streetscaping along Railroad Avenue from Main Street to Strawberry Alley, as well as a plaza area around the historic Mechanicsburg Railroad Station.

Planners intend the Railroad Plaza to provide “a more welcoming environment” that promotes the borough’s downtown as “a place for community and commerce.” Designs include “flexible civic spaces for outdoor dining, farmers’ markets, arts and music festivals, food trucks, and museum events throughout the year,” according to the DMP. Projected cost for these plans is $900,000

A planned third phase is a Main Street renewal rollout with new pedestrian-level lighting, trees, sidewalks, benches, bike racks, flower baskets, and further enhancements intended to make the borough appear more beautiful, inviting, and welcoming to its pedestrians. Projected cost for the project’s final phase is $2.6 million.

Drake said that planners haven’t yet established a timeline for phases II and III. For information or to donate to Renaissance Mechanicsburg, visit https://renaissancemechanicsburg.com.

