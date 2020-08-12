'Bucks' initiative developed to support residents in need, local businesses in Mechanicsburg

In response to financial difficulties as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mechanicsburg area residents John Anthony and Layne Lebo are forming a Mechanicsburg Bucks program to help individuals, families and businesses in need.
After spending the past few months building the plan, both men say they are getting ready to roll out the new program.
Lebo, the senior pastor at Mechanicsburg Brethren in Christ Church, said individuals and families in need will be identified by local organizations. Funds will then be distributed to those families in the form of paper “bucks” to spend at a list of participating local businesses.
Anthony said the Mechanicsburg Area School District has agreed to help identify families and students in need within the school district. Lebo said downtown Mechanicsburg churches have contacts through their ministries with people in need, so contributing churches will connect with people through their benevolence ministries, and the school district will distribute to students whose families have need.
The bucks can be spent on various things with the exception of cigarettes, firearms, alcohol and lottery tickets, said Anthony, a Mechanicsburg Borough Councilman and a branch manager for Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp. in Mechanicsburg.
Participating businesses will then work with the Downtown Mechanicsburg Partnership, which Lebo said will serve as a “clearinghouse” for the program, and exchange the “bucks” for real money. The money the partnership receives will be donated from local organizations, churches and businesses that Lebo and Anthony helped recruit.
Participating businesses will also be asked to give 10-20% discounts to those using the Mechanicsburg Bucks so the money stretches farther, organizers said.
“It benefits both individuals and communities who are in need by giving them money to spend, and it also benefits businesses, many of which have really struggled during the coronavirus restrictions and people’s hesitancy to shop and all that,” Lebo said. “So I like that aspect. The other thing is, I love the various groups that are partnering.”
The program will take place in three rounds, the first running from Sept. 15 to Oct. 31, the second from mid-November through the end of the year, and the last taking place after the holiday season in January and February, Lebo said.
Since they do not know if all of the “bucks” will be cashed, the “bucks” will have expiration dates so the money can be redistributed for the next round and nothing is wasted, Lebo said.
“We’re not looking for this to be an ongoing program as much as it is to help people get through this perfect storm of COVID and the economy and the holidays coming up with the school coming up and the kids. There’s so many things that people are dealing with,” Anthony said, adding that they will make further decisions as the initiative progresses.
Anthony said that after a fellow borough council member shared an article with him about another borough that created town money to help the community, he thought the idea could be adapted for the local community. Soon after, he and Lebo discussed the idea over lunch, then set out to determine community interest.
Anthony served on the Mechanicsburg Area School District school board three terms ago. When he decided to run for the borough council, Lebo ran and won the vacated school board seat, Anthony said.
Anthony is also the former president of the Downtown Mechanicsburg Partnership, and while serving, he asked Lebo to join him. Lebo later became president of the organization, which bills its itself as “an organization made up of business owners, service providers, and residents whose mission is to preserve and revitalize our rich heritage, and encourage and promote business and economic development.”
“We’ve always been kind of in communication on ideas, how can we have the school district involved, how can we have the borough involved, the community organizations,” Anthony said.
“That’s kind of the reason John and I are good partners in this,” Lebo said. “He owns a mortgage company and is part of borough council, so he has more of a connection with the business piece. I have more of the connection with the churches.”
Although Anthony and Lebo just started to reach out to businesses, Hot Frog Print Media and Green Leaf Foundation each committed $2,500. Hot Frog Print Media, owned by Anthony’s friend Jim Geedy, has committed to printing the “bucks” for free for the first round.
Anthony and Lebo plan to reach out to a variety of businesses, including banks and mortgage companies, who they feel will want to be part of the initiative since it is far-reaching, Lebo said. He and Anthony also plan to walk through the downtown area in coming weeks and speak with local business owners to explain the program and ask for their participation.
Once the initiative is operating and assuming it goes well, Lebo said they anticipate more businesses and churches will want to contribute.
“Here’s the hope: it doesn’t cost anything to participate, and they’re going to get more clients out of it because they participate,” Anthony said. “So I believe that we’re going to see a significant amount of the businesses in the burg, in the Mechanicsburg Borough, participate because it makes sense for them to do so. We’re going to try and drive traffic into their shop, and that traffic is going to be people who are in need of their services.”
Lebo said he started to present the idea to churches a few weeks ago, and six responded right away saying they want to be a part of the initiative. When he put a second email out the last week of July, Lebo said the churches had already raised $1,500, which is close to the initial $2,000 goal set for the churches.
The fundraising goal for the start of the first round in September is $8,000 to $10,000, Lebo said. Anthony said his personal goal is to raise $10,000 by September, but they plan to use whatever they raise.
