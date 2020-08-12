'Bucks' initiative developed to support residents in need, local businesses in Mechanicsburg

“That’s kind of the reason John and I are good partners in this,” Lebo said. “He owns a mortgage company and is part of borough council, so he has more of a connection with the business piece. I have more of the connection with the churches.”

Although Anthony and Lebo just started to reach out to businesses, Hot Frog Print Media and Green Leaf Foundation each committed $2,500. Hot Frog Print Media, owned by Anthony’s friend Jim Geedy, has committed to printing the “bucks” for free for the first round.

Anthony and Lebo plan to reach out to a variety of businesses, including banks and mortgage companies, who they feel will want to be part of the initiative since it is far-reaching, Lebo said. He and Anthony also plan to walk through the downtown area in coming weeks and speak with local business owners to explain the program and ask for their participation.

Once the initiative is operating and assuming it goes well, Lebo said they anticipate more businesses and churches will want to contribute.