Artists paint murals on Simpson Library parking lot barriers in Mechanicsburg

Local artists from elementary school to adulthood took part in a "Beautify the Barriers" project in the parking lot of the Joseph T. Simpson Public Library in Mechanicsburg.

In the second year of the project, artists painted barriers located in the library parking lot off North Walnut Street in Mechanicsburg. The reception for the unveiling for the project took place Sunday afternoon.

“The initial idea came from seeing similar beautification projects across the country. Last year’s barriers were a source of inspiration throughout the year and we are excited to see what this year’s artists create,” said Arn Howald, Simpson Library’s assistant director. “The theme mirrors this year’s Summer Learning Program theme: Oceans of Possibilities. It’s a great opportunity to highlight the artistic talent in our community, while promoting our Summer Learning Program.”

