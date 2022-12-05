An Inside Look: Upper Allen Township barn predates Civil War, prepares for renovation

Have you ever driven past the same building day after day and wondered what it looks like inside? Have you ever only seen a space from the street and wondered what lies within?

Maybe the location is closed to the public, or maybe you’ve just never had a reason to go in.

Now you don’t have to.

An Inside Look, a new series from the Sentinel, aims to take readers into the curious places Cumberland County has to offer from the comfort of their living rooms.

Join us every other week for a video and photo gallery of new, or sometimes very old, local places that are just waiting to be explored.

Upper Allen

Township barnTucked back a short driveway off of McCormick Road in Upper Allen Township sits a quiet barn with a historical past and a foreseeable future.

The barn is owned by the township, situated on a plot of land at 1215 McCormick Road adjacent to a historical house. While the house’s future remains undecided, the barn is expected to be renovated as the township transforms the land into Upper Allen Generations Park.

Architect Doug Tilley performed a review of the two structures and presented his findings during the Board of Commissioners’ Dec. 1 meeting. He said the barn was constructed around 1825, approximately 30 years before the next-door house. Tilley said the two-level barn remains in “magnificent condition” and that the roof, in particular is in “perfect, outstanding shape,” according to minutes from the meeting.

The east end of the barn features original brick work, while the west has been reconstructed. Tilley speculated this was likely due to the collapse of a silo at some point that had originally stood by the barn.

While the function of the barn after its renovations are complete has not been decided, previous Board of Commissioners meetings have included discussion about turning the structure into an event space or an education center.

The barn remains closed to the public, but Upper Allen Township allowed The Sentinel to take a look inside.