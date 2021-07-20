A repurposed Gingerbread man, brewery among possibilities for downtown Mechanicsburg

Downtown Mechanicsburg is springing back to post-pandemic life at full throttle with more new businesses in the works, local business leaders said last week.

“If you had an X on the area’s next up-and-coming places, it would be Mechanicsburg. There are so many homes being built in the borough and its surrounding areas, just so much growth going on,” said downtown resident Richard Phelan, founding entrepreneur of the region’s Gingerbread Man restaurant chain.

In fact, Phelan currently is working to reopen and manage the Gingerbread Man near downtown Mechanicsburg’s square following its closure.

Although a current state liquor license is in the process of being sold to Rutter’s convenience stores, Phelan is pursuing an economic development liquor license for his planned venue, according to Rebecca Yearick, downtown program services manager/communications manager for Cumberland County Housing and Redevelopment Authority.

Phelan, a longtime entertainment promoter, now says he wants to bring back live entertainment to downtown Mechanicsburg.

“I’m a downtown-type person ... We want more breweries to open here. We want more wineries. We’re in the middle of everything here,” Phelan said last week.