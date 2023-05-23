For Holly Laufer, the coming weeks will bring about the end of a more than 30-year era of nonprofit service in Cumberland County.

The Wildcat Foundation executive director and 1981 Mechanicsburg Area Senior High School graduate announced her upcoming retirement in June after taking on the role in 2016.

Established in 1998, the foundation works to strengthen Mechanicsburg Area School District's educational, cultural, wellness and athletic programs.

Since 2001, it has awarded almost $2 million in grants to the district's education community. This year's grant cycle distributed about $90,000 to school programs, according to the foundation.

The foundation also works with other groups to provide scholarships each year for students pursuing post-secondary education.

During her time as executive director, Laufer helped guide a capital campaign project led by the foundation to construct the Rich Lichtel Fieldhouse at Memorial Park Stadium along Memorial Park Drive.

While she cited this as one of the foundation's "most visible work[s]," Laufer said the positive effects the foundation has for teachers and students in the district have an equal, if not more significant impact.

Aside from her work with the Wildcat Foundation, Laufer has also served with other local nonprofits, including the Arc of Cumberland & Perry Counties, United Way of the Capital Region, United Way of Carlisle & Cumberland County and Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region, according to the foundation.

She will step down after helping new Executive Director Jeff Pratt transition into the role.

The Sentinel caught up with Laufer before her retirement for a look at her work in the community and her plans for what comes next:

Q1: What made you choose the specific nonprofits you’ve worked with over the years?

A: When I returned to the region in the late '80s, I was fortunate to be offered a job at the Center for Industrial Training. That led to successive jobs within CPARC and a nearly 17-year career. In some cases, subsequent jobs found me, in others I was intentional in looking for good opportunities with well-established community organizations whose work I valued.

Q2: How has your work with the Wildcat Foundation shaped you personally and professionally?

A: Work with the foundation has given me newfound respect for teachers and administrators and their work in support of all learners. The school’s superintendent is fond of saying "it’s not like this everywhere," and indeed it’s not. Mechanicsburg’s teaching and learning community is supportive, engaged, professional and kind. Professionally, as a staff of one, I was constantly challenged to learn new skills and engage with new audiences, including many terrific volunteers.

Q3: How have you seen the Wildcat Foundation make a difference in the community throughout your time there and what do you hope to see from it in the future?

A: The foundation recently hired my successor, just the fourth director in the organization’s 25-year history. I like to think that each of us have stood on the shoulders of our predecessor to grow our financial base and sphere of influence. I hope that I am leaving the organization in the position where my successor can do the same. Today, every student, K-12, who attends MASD is impacted by foundation funded programs and projects.

Q4: How did growing up in the Mechanicsburg area help shape your involvement with that community in the nonprofit world?

A: I’m not certain I recognized the importance of community involvement while living here. It took nearly 10 years away to understand how important a sense of community is and to value the work of nonprofit organizations that both support and shape our residents.

Q5: What are your plans for the next chapter of your life and what are you most looking forward to in retirement?

A: I’m most looking forward to starting anew, though it is bittersweet. In the past six years, I’ve lost several people in my close circle, including my husband who died in January 2022. I must move on to write the next chapter. I look forward to living somewhere warm, in an inviting community that will provide ample opportunities for outdoor activities and volunteering.

