5 Questions: Mechanicsburg singer attends Nashville college to pursue musical career

Christian Yeager had a record deal in his hand before his high school diploma, and the 19-year-old Mechanicsburg native is already putting both to use.

So far, Yeager's released two original singles, "Born for a Friday Night" in 2021 and "Anita in a Haystack" this year, as well as three Christmas songs.

Yeager said he began signing when he was about 5 years old. His parents got him involved in talent shows and musical productions that fueled his passion for music.

When he was 8, Yeager picked up the piano, his (literal) instrument for songwriting.

It was while he attended Mechanicsburg Area High School that he began working to transform his love for singing into a career. It was around that time he added guitar to his musical resume.

Yeager's musical influences include Shania Twain, Brooks and Dunn, Stevie Wonder and Aretha Franklin and he tries to draw older music into his own style, he said.

In 2021, Yeager signed a record deal with Lamon Records in Nashville, Tennessee, and released his first single shortly thereafter.

Yeager graduated from Mechanicsburg Area High School in 2022 and currently attends college at Belmont University in Nashville where he studies music business with a focus in music production.

Like most college students, Yeager is coming home for the holidays, however his "break" includes a five-stop winter show schedule:

Dec. 21: St. Mark Lutheran Church in Mechanicsburg from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Dec. 23: McGuigan’s Public House in Sunbury from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Dec. 27: Hershey Gardens in Hershey from noon to 2 p.m.

Dec. 30: Hershey Gardens in Hershey from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Jan. 7: Hell in a Bucket Brewery in Wrightsville from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Sentinel spoke with Yeager as he wrapped up his first semester at Belmont and prepared to kick off his Pennsylvania shows for a look at his career thus far and dreams for the future.

Q1: How has growing up in Mechanicsburg influenced your music?

A: I lived in Mechanicsburg my whole life and it really took getting out of Mechanicsburg to give myself the time to reflect on how my upbringing shaped me. Being the small town that it is, there aren’t a ton of bars or places that have live music. I grew up performing in plays and musicals in the area and was fortunate enough to go to St. Joseph’s Catholics School and Mechanicsburg Area Senior High school, both of which helped me showcase and work on my talents. Without that, I don’t know if I’d be where I am today.

Q2: What’s the best piece of advice you’ve been given for your music?

A: The best piece of advice I’ve been given about music and the music industry is to know as much as you can about the business and not rely on other people because it can be such a fickle business. Another piece of advice that always sticks with me is if you’re not having fun, you’re doing it wrong. I have to remind myself of this very often because as a young person it is very easy to go after what you want and go after it hard, and sometimes that takes the fun out of it and you lose the real reason you got into it in the first place. It’s easy to get caught up in pleasing other people and doing what other people want.

Q3: What do you consider to be the biggest accomplishment of your musical career and why?

A: I think the biggest accomplishment in my music career is just having people say they enjoy my music. I could be playing to a crowd of 20 or 20,000 and just having one person sing along or come up to me after the show and say they enjoyed it makes it worth it. I get my joy from making other people happy and giving them an escape through my music.

Q4: If you were to pick one of your songs that most defines you and your music style, which one would it be and why?

A: I would say out of my two singles I have out right now, "Born For A Friday Night," my first single, resonates a little more with me. Sonically it is more the direction I want to go. I’m working on a very exciting project that is very different from anything I’ve done up until this point. It’s even very different from my 2 singles I have out. I hope to have it out by the summer of 2023.

Q5: What’s your biggest goal or dream as a musician?

A: My biggest dream as a musician is to have my music reach as big of an audience as it can and for people to enjoy it. I don’t dream of selling out arenas or stadiums or seeing my name in lights. I dream of being a well respected musician and want to be known as someone who was a good person, who gave back, and who cared.