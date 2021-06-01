5 Questions: Mechanicsburg father-son restoration project rolls into this weekend's Carlisle Events Ford Nationals

Q. How did you find the 1972 Mustang and what condition was it in at the time?

A. My son was the one who found the car. He really wanted a project car to restore and drive to his senior prom at Cumberland Valley. He was a junior at the time. I was very reluctant at first, stating the obvious; no time, no funds, no interest. However, between his mother, Jolene, and himself, they wore me down for which I am extremely grateful. He had seen a classified ad for the car. We went to look at it and after the inspection I was not interested, but he was excited. The owner had been racing the car at the South Mountain Dragway. It was in very rough shape. Typical lots of rust, but it had potential. We negotiated with the owner and actually drove it home that night. Not sure if we should have driven it after we got it home seeing the true condition; extreme rust and rot. In fact the floor pans, wheel wells and trunk floor were all but gone. The motor was leaking oil everywhere. The quarter panels had over four inches thick of body filler covering the holes. What had we gotten into?

Q. When you have a car in that condition in front of you, where do you start?