Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Tonya "Tug" Brown began her work with the Mechanicsburg Area Parks & Recreation Department in 1983.

Forty years later, she will end it with her retirement as the department's director at the end of June.

The recreation program in Mechanicsburg is a partnership involving the Mechanicsburg Area School District, Mechanicsburg Borough, Shiremanstown Borough and Upper Allen Township and organizes recreation programs including summer camps and youth programs.

Brown attended the department's playground program in the 1960s. She began working part time during the summer as a playground leader and maintenance worker for the department in 1983 before becoming the assistant recreation director in 1989 and director of recreation in 1998.

A lifelong resident of the Mechanicsburg area, Brown graduated from Mechanicsburg Area Senior High School in 1982 and Messiah College in 1986.

She has no plans to leave and will continue serving as the the high school's head field hockey coach and assistant girls basketball coach after helping to lead the field hockey team to a state championship in the fall and the basketball team to the quarterfinals last season.

The department won the Pennsylvania Recreation and Park Society's 2023 Agency of the Year Award, and Brown will receive the Loyalty to Mechanicsburg Hall of Fame Award in June.

She will be replaced by Tiffany Herron, who has previously worked for the district's Department of Recreation.

The Sentinel caught up with Brown as her time with the department dwindles.

Q1: What made you decide to retire?

A: Years of service. Forty is a long time. Time to slow down and make some time for my family.

Q2: What does an average day look like for you at the department?

A: Every day is a new day in recreation. Every season is different. Every program should be a little different than the session before. Our website and brochure show all that we are responsible for, from programs, youth programs, middle school program, Summer Adventure Camp, overseeing the community pool and being ambassadors for the Environmental Center. We implemented a preschool program with the cooperation of the state [and] an afterschool program for fourth and fifth grade. All kinds of leagues, and youth sports programs.

Q3: What were your favorite job responsibilities with the department and why?

A: My favorite job was the van driver when the playground program was booming in the 1980’s. We had 10-12 playgrounds open every summer and I worked with all the leaders to provide an awesome program which we still do, but with two playgrounds. Summer Adventure camp came from the playground model with a few wrinkles, one of our best attended and most well-know programs started with one camp, 12-15 children and two teachers. It now has four camps in one with 120-140 campers per day and a ton of staff, like 40. My other favorite aspect of this job was saving the pool from being closed in 2006. ... It took a community but the Rec Commission led the charge.

Q4: How has your work with the department influenced you personally and professionally?

A: This is a tough question. Forty years of relationships, some that are closer than family. It has been an incredible career, never a job. I love to come to work everyday and will miss the staff I work with. I love this community more than you can put into words. I am blessed to have been able to work for many different individuals usually with one goal in mind, to make someone else's life better, and there is nothing better than seeing the children smile at all our programs. The benefits of recreation are endless, but the sooner we enable families and children to live healthier lives through recreation, the overall better community we will build. This June, I will be awarded the Loyalty to MASD [award] ... "The purpose of life is not to be happy. It is to be useful, to be honorable, to be compassionate, to have it make some difference that you have lived and lived well.” ― Ralph Waldo Emerson (my end of career quote).

Q5: What comes next for you?

A: A few quick vacations before hockey starts, a lot of swimming [and] biking, trips to our small cabin in Perry County, skiing and hopefully a healthy long life with my family.

Photos: Mechanicsburg takes down Palmyra for 1st PIAA field hockey title