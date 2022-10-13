 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2022 Mechanicsburg Halloween Parade results released

Mechanicsburg Halloween Parade 32.JPG

Trindle Spring Lutheran Church had a float and cast of characters based on the "Minions" movies Tuesday night at the Mechanicsburg Halloween Parade.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Here are the results from Tuesday's Mechanicsburg Halloween Parade:

Division A - Individuals

First place: Yvonne Brown - Professor X

Division B - Small Groups

First place: Vicki Rinquist - Fun on One

Second place: The Enchanted Teapot - Princess, Halloween characters, superheroes

Third place: Matt Brewster - Jurassic Park

Division C - Large Groups

First place: Cub Scout Pack 190

Second place: Three Mile Island Scooter Club

Third place: Riverfront Dog Training

Division D - Dance Groups

First place: Wanda's Cadettes Baton Studio

Second place: AthElite Dance

Third place: Wevodau Dance Center

Division E - Civic/Personal Floats

First place: Alan Kennedy - Creepy Clowns

Second place: Trindle Spring Lutheran Church - Minions

Division F - Business Floats

First place: Rohrer Bus Services - Skeleton crew

Second place: Cumberland Valley Pediatric Dentistry - Tooth Fairy

Third place: Matthew Dodd Guitar Lessons - Guitars around a campfire

