2022 Mechanicsburg Halloween Parade results released

Sentinel Staff
Here are the results from Tuesday's Mechanicsburg Halloween Parade:
Division A - Individuals
First place: Yvonne Brown - Professor X
Division B - Small Groups
First place: Vicki Rinquist - Fun on One
Second place: The Enchanted Teapot - Princess, Halloween characters, superheroes
Third place: Matt Brewster - Jurassic Park
Division C - Large Groups
First place: Cub Scout Pack 190
Second place: Three Mile Island Scooter Club
Third place: Riverfront Dog Training
Division D - Dance Groups
First place: Wanda's Cadettes Baton Studio
Second place: AthElite Dance
Third place: Wevodau Dance Center
Division E - Civic/Personal Floats
First place: Alan Kennedy - Creepy Clowns
Second place: Trindle Spring Lutheran Church - Minions
Division F - Business Floats
First place: Rohrer Bus Services - Skeleton crew
Second place: Cumberland Valley Pediatric Dentistry - Tooth Fairy
Third place: Matthew Dodd Guitar Lessons - Guitars around a campfire
Photos: Mechanicsburg Halloween Parade 2022
