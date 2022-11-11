Mechanicsburg man killed in Interstate 83 crash Wednesday

One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash along Interstate 83 south Wednesday evening, the York County Coroner's Office said.

The crash took place just before Exit 28 around 4:40 p.m. and the coroner's office identified the victim Friday as Brad Heckelman, 67, of Mechanicsburg.

Police said Heckelman, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was travelling south in the left lane of Interstate 83 when his vehicle veered suddenly and crossed both lanes of traffic. The vehicle then traveled up an embankment through branches and debris before striking a tree and coming to a final rest, police said.

The York County Coroner's Office was dispatched to the area at 4:59 p.m. and Heckelman was pronounced deceased at the scene at 6:05 p.m.

Heckelman's cause of death was determined to be multiple blunt force trauma and the manner of death was ruled accidental, York County Coroner Pamela Gay said. An autopsy will not be conducted but routine toxicology will be obtained, the coroner's office said.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the crash.