Mechanicsburg Halloween parade rolls again

After a year on hiatus, the Mechanicsburg Halloween Parade rolled back through town Tuesday night with dozens of floats, pounds of candy, and lots of gusto.

Canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the resumption of the parade this year brought out plenty of local clubs and organizations, as well as folks who simply enjoy making something for the holiday.

“Honestly, I just got bored,” said Kyle Shumaker of Carlisle regarding the creation of his van, a replica of the vehicle from Ghostbusters, towing an illuminated trailer of ghosts from the franchise.

His work van needed re-painting, Shumaker said, and he had enough wood and pipes laying around that he was able to build the ghost-fighting equipment on the van from the materials he had on hand. Plus, he still drives it around for his job.

“It’s just something to make people’s heads turn,” Shumaker said.

“This isn’t just for the parade, it’s for all of October,” said Alan Kennedy of his zombie-themed Jeep, which he said he drives almost every day, complete with multiple zombies hanging off the doors and frame.

Kennedy, who grew up in Mechanicsburg, now lives on a cul-de-sac in Wormleysburg but comes back to his hometown to get a dose of the Halloween spirit.