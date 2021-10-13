 Skip to main content
featured top story

Mechanicsburg Halloween parade rolls again, kicks of Halloween season in Midstate

Mechanicsburg Halloween Parade was Held Tuesday, October 12, 2021

After a year on hiatus, the Mechanicsburg Halloween Parade rolled back through town Tuesday night with dozens of floats, pounds of candy and lots of gusto.

Canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the resumption of the parade this year brought out plenty of local clubs and organizations, as well as folks who simply enjoy making something for the holiday.

“Honestly, I just got bored,” said Kyle Shumaker of Carlisle regarding the creation of his van, a replica of the vehicle from "Ghostbusters," towing an illuminated trailer of ghosts from the franchise.

His work van needed re-painting, Shumaker said, and he had enough wood and pipes lying around that he was able to build the ghost-fighting equipment on the van from the materials he had on hand. Plus, he still drives it around for his job.

“It’s just something to make people’s heads turn,” Shumaker said.

Halloween parade dates for Cumberland County

Mechanicsburg Halloween Parade - Tuesday, Oct. 12
Mount Holly Springs Halloween Parade - Wednesday, Oct. 20
Newville Halloween Parade - Monday, Oct. 25
Shippensburg Halloween Parade - Tuesday, Oct. 26
Camp Hill Halloween Parade - Tuesday, Oct. 26
“This isn’t just for the parade, it’s for all of October,” said Alan Kennedy of his zombie-themed Jeep, which he said he drives almost every day, complete with multiple zombies hanging off the doors and frame.

Kennedy, who grew up in Mechanicsburg, now lives on a cul-de-sac in Wormleysburg but comes back to his hometown to get a dose of the Halloween spirit.

“I just like to decorate,” Kennedy said. “I said 'let’s do something people can enjoy and not just decorate the house nobody sees.’”

The return to in-person schooling this year has also meant the return of many youth groups whose activities had been limited during the pandemic.

“When we told them this was on and it wasn’t going to be canceled, they screamed,” said Giulio Marchi, cubmaster of Pack 195, whose Cub Scouts marched in the parade.

Zac and Jennifer Johnson brought their Halloween float, a massive haunted barn built from wood planks, from Lewistown so that their daughter’s team at Flipping Out Tumbling could use it.

“The idea came from a haunted house we used to do,” Jennifer said, and they’ve been using the structure for years.

The construction took “four or five cheer dads and two cases of beer a few years ago, over a couple weekends,” Zac said.

Halloween parades have become a family tradition for Alek and Adriane Peters. For the past eight years, they build a float around whatever their kids want to be.

“They pick what they want to be and we just work around that,” Adriane said. This year’s costumes were a gorilla and a jaguar, hence a jungle theme.

Email Zack at zhoopes@cumberlink.com.

Halloween parade dates

Halloween parade season returns to Cumberland County this month after a 2020 parades were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

