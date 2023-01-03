Inside Look: World's largest hand-crafted gourd maker resides in Upper Frankford Township

Have you ever driven past the same building day after day and wondered what it looks like inside? Have you ever only seen a space from the street and wondered what lies within?

Maybe the location is closed to the public, or maybe you’ve just never had a reason to go in.

Now you don’t have to.

An Inside Look, a new series from the Sentinel, aims to take readers into the curious places Cumberland County has to offer from the comfort of their living rooms.

Join us every other week for a video and photo gallery of new, or sometimes very old, local places that are just waiting to be explored.

Meadowbrooke Gourds

If you live in Cumberland County, chances are you’ve seen one before. Maybe you even have one in you home.

It could be a gourd-based bird house, bowl or a decoration — Meadowbrooke Gourds sells them all.

The business, located along Potato Road in Upper Frankford Township, is the largest maker of hand-crafted gourds in the world and has been operating since 1995.

Meadowbrooke Gourds got its start by accident, when a farmer named Ben Bear found the seeds from two goose neck gourds on a trip to New England, the business said.

He brought the seeds back to Central Pennsylvania to grow fresh gourds to sell alongside pumpkins in the fall and was met with an overwhelming response until other farmers began to grow the same gourds and demand decreased.

Meadowbrooke Gourds said Bear realized that all his other crops would rot if they stayed outside on the ground all winter, every one of them except the goose neck gourds that dried out perfectly to be decorated.

Bear, who also had a background in carpentry, used wood tools on the gourds in November of 1993 to craft his first creations: bells, birdhouses and snowmen.

Thus, the business was born.

By 1994, Meadowbrooke Gourds’ products were displayed at shows, and the following year the business opened at a Mechanicsburg farm.

In 1996, the business moved to its current location where gourds are grown from seeds in a greenhouse to finished products for sale.

While Meadowbrooke Gourds’ gift shop is open to the public, the farm also includes a variety of other spaces, including open fields were gourds are planted and left to dry during the winter, two warehouses for gourd storage, and separate rooms to wash, cut and paint the finished products.

Today, the business crafts more than 250 types of gourds and harvest tens of thousands of gourds of all shapes and sizes each year.

Gourds that aren’t sold at the gift shop on Potato Road are packaged at the farm’s shipping center and sent all over the United States.

Inside Look: Photos of Meadowbrooke Gourds in Upper Frankford Township