Man dies in evening crash on Interstate 81 in Dauphin County

A Harrisburg man is dead following a crash on Interstate 81 south near mile marker 77 in West Hanover Township Friday at 11:39 p.m.

Caleb Flick, 37, suffered fatal injuries when his Volkswagen Jetta collided with the rear of a tractor trailer driven by Abdusamed Osman, 56, of Columbus, Ohio.

Osman's vehicle was stopped in the left lane ahead of Flick due to roadwork ahead of him and police said his hazard lights were activated.

The front end of Flick's vehicle sustained what police described as "heavy front end damage" in the crash and Osman's freightliner sustained disabling damage to its rear. Osman was not injured.

During their investigation, police closed southbound lanes of travel and detoured traffic to Exit 77.

They said witnesses provided statements at the scene and PennDOT cameras obtained footage of the crash.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene by River Drive Towing and travel lanes reopened around 2:40 a.m., police said.

Police were assisted on the scene by West Hanover Township Fire Department, South Central EMS, PennDOT and the Dauphin County Coroner's Office.