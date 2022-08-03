Harrisburg man identified as victim of Adams County chicken house collapse

The Adams County Coroner's Office identified the person killed in a commercial building collapse at Hillandale Farms in Adams County Friday.

Jose Rojas-Flores, 53, of Harrisburg died of traumatic asphyxiation when a chicken house collapsed while he was inside, ABC27 reported Monday. The coroner's officer ruled the cause of death as accidental.

A Pennsylvania State Police report said Rojas-Flores was one of eight people in the building at the time of the collapse; the other seven were able to free themselves. Rojas-Flores was discovered deceased at the scene by search and rescue teams, police said.

Everyone in the building when it collapsed worked for a private contractor that Hillandale Farms hired to demolish several buildings on their property, located on the 300 block of Spicer Road in Tyrone Township, to police said. ABC27 reported that there were no chickens inside the building when it collapsed.

Emergency crews from six different counties including York, Cumberland and Adams Counties, responded to the scene Friday morning, ABC27 said.

Trooper Megan Frazer tweeted Friday that the seven individuals who escaped from the building were taken to area hospitals, but their conditions remain unknown.