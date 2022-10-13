Fall Festivities: Midstate to host various Halloween, autumn-themed events this weekend

With Halloween just over two weeks away, spooky season in the Midstate of Pennsylvania is in full swing.

In addition to parades, central Pennsylvania offers an abundance of other Halloween and fall-themed activities to usher in the autumn season — including a packed schedule this weekend.

Here's a look at some of the festivities that will take place this weekend:

Halloweekend

Description: Destination Carlisle's fourth Halloweekend is a three-day family-friendly event designed to celebrate the fall season and feature small businesses in downtown Carlisle. This year's events include a Pumpkin Path where decorated pumpkins will line sidewalks and lamp posts all weekend and Spooky Saturday, and trick-or-treating for children 12 and under. Friendly ghosts will also "haunt" the main streets on Friday and Saturday night.

Date: Friday to Sunday

Location: Carlisle

Schedule (tentative):

Friday (5 p.m. to 8 p.m.) Pumpkin Path Photo opportunities Ghostly entertainment

Saturday (11 a.m. to 8 p.m.) Pumpkin Path



Photo opportunities



Spooky Saturday (Noon to 3 p.m.)



Ghostly entertainment (5 p.m. to 8 p.m.)

Sunday (Noon to 3 p.m.) Pumpkin Path



Photo opportunities

Need to know:

Decorated pumpkins for the pumpkin path can be dropped off at the Old Bosler Library's stairs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday.

An event map with participating locations will be available Thursday on Destination Carlisle's Facebook page.

No scary costumes

No pets

Streets of Treats

Description: The Mechanicsburg Chamber of Commerce's 27th annual Streets of Treats offers daytime trick-or-treating at local businesses as well as free and low-cost activities and games. Guests will also be able to guess the weight of a pumpkin for a chance to win a prize.

Date: Saturday

Location: Mechanicsburg

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Need to Know:

Trick-or-treating bags and a map of participating locations can be picked up at the Square (located at the southeast corner of Main Street) on the day of the event.

Fall Furnace Fest

Description: Friends of Pine Grove Furnace State Park's annual Fall Furnace Fest is a two-day, family-oriented event featuring food and craft vendors, live music, environmental education programs, hayrides, pumpkin carving, scarecrow making and other crafts. The event will also include historical demonstrations such as blacksmithing and charcoal making. Festivities will include a pumpkin parade on Saturday followed by the Legend of the Hairy Hand, which involves the local folklore about a miner who supposedly drowned in Fuller Lake trying to retrieve a piece of pumpkin pie.

Date: Saturday to Sunday

Location: Pine Grove Furnace State Park (1100 Pine Grove Road in Gardners)

Schedule:

Saturday (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

11 a.m.: Music - Nate Myers Trio (Roots and Blues Originals and Covers)



2 p.m.: Music - Date Night (Classic Nineties Rock)



4:30 p.m.: Music - Men About Town (Bluesy Folk and Bluegrass)



6:15 p.m.: Pumpkin Parade



6:45 p.m.: Legend of the Hairy Hand at Fuller Lake

Sunday (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) 11 a.m.: Music - Pair of Aces (Classic Rock with some Blues) 1:30 p.m.: Music - Strings on Wings (Acoustic Appalachian Old-Time Folk) 3:30 p.m.: Raffle drawing to support the Friends of Pine Grove Furnace



Need to Know:

The Pine Grove General Store and the Appalachian Trail Museum will be open during the festival.

Tours of the Ironmaster's Mansion will be offered at 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. over the weekend.

A shuttle bus will be available to transport guests from Fuller Lake to the museum, store and mansion Saturday during the festival.

Dillsburg Farmers Fair

Description: The 107th Annual Dillsburg Farmers Fair is a six-day event with displays, contests, crafts, parades, food and more. Featured events this year include a chili cookoff and an antique car show on Saturday.

Date: Monday, Oct. 10 to Saturday, Oct. 15

Location: 109 S. Baltimore St. in Dillsburg

Schedule of remaining events:

Friday: 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.: Pre-school children (Community Hall) 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.: Cattle display (Athletic Field) 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.: Community Hall exhibits open to handicapped and senior citizens only 10 a.m. to Noon: Fun Day for Kids (Dillsburg Elementary Playground) Noon to 10 p.m.: Community Hall exhibits open to public 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.: Kirk Wise (judges stand) 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.: Dezzie Renae (judges stand) 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.: Acoustic Moose (judges stand) 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.: Cassandra Lynn Smith (judges stand) 7 p.m.: Children's Parade (South Baltimore Street) After Parade: B-Block (judges stand)

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.: Antique farm tractor display (West York Street) 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.: Motorcycle show (Square) 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.: Antique car show (South Baltimore Street) 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.: Rod and custom car show (West Harrisburg Street) 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.: Old Tyme Market (St. Paul's Church Parking Lot) 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.: Exhibits (Community Hall) 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Craft fair (Dillsburg Elementary Playground) 9 a.m.: Pickle Patch (Athletic field) 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.: TBA (judges stand) 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Cattle display (Athletic field) 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Petting zoo (Athletic field) 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Business fair (North Baltimore Street) 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.: Kiley Heitzel (judges stand) 10 a.m.: Horse Shoe Pitching (athletic field) 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.: Dillsburg Brass Band (judges stand) 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: International chili cook-off (Hanover Street) 11 a.m.: Pedal Power (Dillsburg Elementary parking lot, registration at 10 a.m.) 11 a.m. to Noon: Donna Jean Foster (judges stand) Noon to 1 p.m.: Dillsburg karate demo (in front of judges stand) 2:30 p.m.: Antique car, tractor and street rod parade (South Baltimore Street) 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.: Nathan Merovich (judges stand following tractor parade) 6:30 p.m.: No Last Call (judges stand) 6:30 p.m.: Hanover Lancers miniconcert (Square) 7 p.m.: NHS Band miniconcert (Square) 7:30 p.m.: Fantastic Parade (South Second, Franklin and Baltimore Streets, Community Hall closed during parade)



Need to Know:

This year's fair will not include a cornhole tournament.

Pets, bicycles and skateboards are not permitted at the fair.

All vehicles must be removed from Second Street, West Harrisburg Street and West Church Street by 3 p.m. Saturday to prepare for the Fantastic Parade.